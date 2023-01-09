Could virtual video production studios be better for the environment and brands?

He left his job at EMC Corporation , which is now owned by Dell, and started (add)ventures , a strategy and creative brand agency. He soon brought on Mary Sadlier, the executive vice president and chief strategy officer, and over three decades, they have expanded their East Providence office to include satellites in New York City, Miami, and Chicago.

“I knew it was going to be something big. I just wasn’t quite sure how big for brands to be successful in this marketplace,” said Rosa on a recent call. “A marketplace that hadn’t ever been used before.”

It was 1989 when Stephen Rosa said he knew the internet would change consumer behavior.

Most recently, the two announced that the agency is the first of its kind in the Northeast to open a virtual video production studio.

Why did you want to add virtual video production?

Rosa: During the COVID-19 lockdown, it was very frustrating when we had clients in industries like health care that had critical messages that we needed to get out there, but couldn’t get into our operating theater, a clinical environment, or even retail stores. Places were locked down or just couldn’t be taken online.

So we spent the early months of the pandemic looking at different technologies where could solve some of those challenges that go beyond our or our clients’ control. We saw what was happening with the metaverse and gaming technology, and put together a strategy for the technology.

What are the benefits of virtual video? Can you offer an example of how it could be used for a video readers would be familiar with?

Rosa: I use the car industry a lot as a good example since it’s the most relatable. Think of car commercials where a prototype is being shown going up a mountain or an SUV driving down an icy road. In order to get that video, a crew [and the company] would have to transport that vehicle to all these different locations. It could take months before the product launched, to capture all that footage. But then you have to deal with the [financial] impact of going to all of those locations, putting up the crew overnight, getting them on the scene and hoping it doesn’t snow that day. When the weather doesn’t cooperate, then it causes delays.

With the virtual studio, you can have one car in studio and put it anywhere we want in the world, control the weather, and the lighting. You don’t have to have everyone on site.

How does virtual video production help the environment?

Sadlier: When you don’t have to have everyone on site, you’re significantly cutting travel costs. With that also comes serious cuts to the environmental impact of those travel costs. I know production companies in Europe are just starting to track some of the carbon footprint and sustainability information. That’s something we are also going to start tracking here this year, which definitely makes virtual video production a compelling case for a lot of the corporate brands we work with. Not only are you getting better creative but there’s a longer-term impact on the environment we have to think about.

The virtual video production studio at (add)ventures in Rhode Island. HANDOUT

How does virtual video impact jobs?

Sadlier: One of the things we were, frankly, worried about is having the right talent because this is such a brand new technology. There aren’t necessarily a lot of people who know how to use it just yet. But what has been really encouraging — and mostly in the last quarter — is that we’re getting a lot of proactive interest as people on the East Coast find out that we’re doing this. In other cases, we’ve had people on the West Coast [where virtual video is more common] relocate to come work on this studio here in Rhode Island.

Rosa: But this also doesn’t change our services, it just adds to them. We will have our virtual video studio, but we definitely still need traditional filmmaking. We’re not cutting them.

What kind of technology is used in a virtual video production studio?

Sadlier: It brings the technology behind 3D virtual environments with LED screens and camera motion tracking to help deliver photo-realistic visual effects using Unreal Engine (a game engine software). It helps us create immersive environments in real time that can move and be seen by the actors and the camera crew while we’re filming.

Where is this used in branding or storytelling already?

Rosa: We did some research and couldn’t really find any branding agencies in this region for our clients’ industries that were using this type of virtual video tech. But branding agencies in Europe and parts of the West Coast definitely have. There will be others — you can buy the technology. But it’s complicated and you have to have the talent.

Sadlier: Outside of branding, I know Netflix just [unveiled their plans] in New Jersey to start building their own virtual studios. [In California] Amazon launched their virtual video production studios fairly recently. We were kind of thrown that a Rhode Island company beat Amazon to opening those studios.

