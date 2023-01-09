Manchester, N.H., man wanted on arrest warrant following birth of baby later left in woods

An arrest warrant was issued for George Theberge, 45, on charges of felony tampering with witnesses, reckless conduct, and endangering the welfare of a child, Manchester police said in a statement .

A Manchester, N.H., man is wanted by police following an incident last month in which a newborn was left alone in a wooded area in below-freezing temperatures for more than an hour, officials said Monday.

Manchester, N.H., police are searching for George Theberge, 45, in connection with the birth of a baby who was then left in a tent in the woods for over an hour last month.

Therberge is believed to have been with Alexandra Eckersley, 26, the baby boy’s mother, at the time she gave birth to the child on Dec. 26 in a tent on the West Side of Manchester, police said.

Eckersley allegedly misled first responders for 73 minutes about the location where she had given birth, leading her to be charged with reckless conduct, endangering a child, and two other charges, the Globe reported.

Temperatures at the time were near 15 degrees, and the baby was alone in the tent for more than an hour before being found by officers, police said Monday.

Eckersley, who is the daughter of MLB Hall of Famer and former Red Sox pitcher Dennis Eckersley, had told police she was living with a man named George who was allegedly with her inside the tent, the Globe reported.

“Eckersley stated that the child cried immediately after birth; however it was for less than a minute,” according to a report police filed in court last month. “She stated that her boyfriend ‘George’ told her that the child did not have a pulse and that she did not know how to determine if the child had a pulse or not.”

She called 911 at 12:06 a.m. on Dec. 26 and then waited with George for an ambulance to arrive, authorities said.

Eckersley was arraigned from her hospital bed and not-guilty pleas were entered on her behalf. Bail was set at $3,000 cash, but she doesn’t have to post cash bail if she finds a place in a sober house. She was also ordered to stay away from her son, the Globe reported.

Eckersley was also taken into custody on an outstanding warrant out of Concord, N.H., District Court on an endangering the welfare of a child charge.

Dennis Eckersley and his family released a statement following the incident, saying they are “devastated by the events that unfolded on Christmas night.”

“It is heartbreaking that a child was born under such unthinkable conditions and in such tragic circumstances,” the family said. “We learned with everyone else from news reports what happened and are still in complete shock. We had no prior knowledge of Allie’s pregnancy.”

Anyone with information regarding Theberge’s whereabouts is encouraged to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711, or can reach out anonymously by calling their CrimeLine at 603-624-4040.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.