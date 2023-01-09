Police investigating death of contractor after fall from roof at Mass. General

Boston police and federal workplace safety officials are investigating the accidental death of a contractor working at Massachusetts General Hospital on Monday afternoon, officials said.
Authorities responded to reports at 12:29 p.m. that a person had fallen from the roof of an MGH building on Blossom Street, Boston police and a hospital spokesman said.
It was not clear Monday what type of work the person was doing.
“MGH officials, along with Boston Police, OSHA, and other agencies, are continuing to investigate this isolated situation,” said Noah Brown, the hospital spokesman.
No further information was immediately available.
