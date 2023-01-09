fb-pixel Skip to main content

Possible shooting reported in Belmont; two people treated for gunshot wounds

By Claire Law Globe Correspondent,Updated January 9, 2023, 15 minutes ago

Belmont police are investigating a possible shooting that reportedly occurred Monday around 5:20 p.m. at a parking lot off Olmsted Drive, according to authorities.

Two possible victims with gunshot wounds are being treated at local hospitals, Belmont police said in a statement.

Police arriving at the parking lot did not find any victims or suspects at the scene, the statement said, but they found spent shell casings and a magazine.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the incident was not a random act of violence, the statement said.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the Belmont Police Department at 617-484-1212.

Claire Law can be reached at claire.lae@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @claire_law_.

