Possible shooting reported in Belmont; two people treated for gunshot wounds

Belmont police are investigating a possible shooting that reportedly occurred Monday around 5:20 p.m. at a parking lot off Olmsted Drive, according to authorities.
Two possible victims with gunshot wounds are being treated at local hospitals, Belmont police said in a statement.
Police arriving at the parking lot did not find any victims or suspects at the scene, the statement said, but they found spent shell casings and a magazine.
A preliminary investigation indicates that the incident was not a random act of violence, the statement said.
Anyone with information about the incident can call the Belmont Police Department at 617-484-1212.
