‘I do think he would have won.’ Spooky the cat will not run for mayor of Attleboro

The determined feline and his owner, Salvatore Cobretti, stopped by Attleboro City Hall on Friday to register Spooky as a candidate in the city’s upcoming special election. The election is scheduled for Feb. 28 after Mayor Paul Heroux won the race for Bristol County Sherriff in November.

Despite his best efforts, Spooky Bones the cat fell short of becoming a candidate in the race for mayor of Attleboro.

“Spooky really wanted to run for mayor, so we just brought him into the office,” said Cobretti, who owns Spooky Games on North Main Street in Attleboro. “Spooky is very well-known,” he added, “as a local business owner.”

Advertisement

To their dismay, Spooky and Cobretti were informed that candidates must be at least 18 years old and registered voters in Attleboro.

Nevertheless, City Hall staffers were quick to give Spooky a little social media love.

“What felt like a cat-astrophe turned quickly into a paws-itive moment as staff gave some scratches on his way out,” a City of Attleboro post on Facebook read.

“I heard some meowing in the hallway. I was definitely curious,” said Kaylyn Lockyer, the community engagement manager for the city. “I do think he would have won.”

Cobretti described Spooky as a friendly cat who “enjoys people, attention, and tuna.” After his unsuccessful effort to pull papers, Spooky rallied his followers in a Facebook post.

“I will continue to fight for control of the town’s rat problem, funds for a cat park, and lower tuna prices for all,” the post read. .

Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KateArmanini.