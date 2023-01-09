Stoughton High School students to protest against removal of Pride flags in classrooms

The ban is part of a broader directive made to faculty at the beginning of the school year that prohibits the display of any “political” items , including the Pride flags, and any Black Lives Matters or law enforcement-associated Thin Blue Line signs. The goal was aimed at creating “neutral learning environments,” said Superintendent Thomas Raab.

Olivia Tran, a senior at the school, organized the rally after being suspended for half day last week for walking out of class to protest the ban. She said she walked out of her classroom to support three teachers who she said were recently given a written warning to stop displaying the flags in their classrooms.

“Showing support for those communities doesn’t necessarily make a classroom not neutral,” Tran said. “By saying that, he’s insinuating that people who are part of the LGBTQ community, or that people who are part of the community that any of the flags represent, that those are not normal people. That those are different from the rest of everybody else that’s considered the standard or normal.”

School and district leaders verbally delivered the directive during a faculty meeting in September. After teachers raised concerns about the ban, Stoughton High Principal Juliette Miller the next day told faculty in an email that the district was trying to keep the school and classrooms a safe space for all members of the community.

In place of any personal flags, LGBTQIA+ ally stickers were ordered and placed on all classroom doorways throughout the school. Staff members also are allowed to continue wearing clothing and buttons that display the banned classroom items, including wearing the flags as a cape or a shawl.

Some teachers at the high school decided to keep their Pride flags up. At least three received the written warnings from the school’s principal that state they were being “insubordinate” for refusing to comply with the issued directive and that further disciplinary actions would be taken if they did not take the flags down, according to a copy of one of the letters obtained by the Globe.

A Stoughton High faculty member, who asked to remain anonymous, told the Globe that teachers haven’t received answers from the principal and superintendent as to why the directive was put in place.

“Many kids saw the (Pride) flags come down and that’s very emphatic, that’s very powerful when they see there used to be a flag in this room and now there’s not,” the faculty member said, adding that some students have asked whether school is now a safe place for them. The faculty members said the school allows students to determine their pronouns and said fellow staff members worry that they may no longer be allowed to do so. “We just worry about the slippery slope factor.”

In a letter sent out to the district last week, Raab explained that the directive came from him, not the School Committee, and his decision was not motivated by politics or personal beliefs. He said to maintain consistency, he could not allow one specific type of flag or poster without allowing others.

“It is very important to me that all of our students are supported and accepted for who they are, and that we are messaging that stance through our actions and words,” Raab said in the letter. “I am sympathetic to the needs of our LGBTQIA+ students as well as the needs of all our underrepresented students.”

Tran said she has sat down to talk to Raab twice about the directive and the issues she has with it. During both conversations, she said, he remained unchanged about the policy. After the first conversation, she organized a small walkout, joined by more than a dozen other students, leaving their classrooms and standing outside the school’s administrative office waving Pride flags. She was suspended after refusing to return to class; the other students complied. Since then, she started a petition that has garnered over 300 student signatures in support of overturning the directive and organized Tuesday night’s protest.

“I’m aware there’s a high chance (Raab) will not change his mind,” Tran said. “So I don’t necessarily expect that. But after my suspension my little brother walked up to me and thanked me for what I did. That reaction is what I’m fighting for and that’s why I have decided to move forward with the protests, no matter what.”

