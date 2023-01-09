fb-pixel Skip to main content
RHODE MAP

Summing up inaugural speeches from the last 5 R.I. governors

By Dan McGowan Globe Columnist,Updated January 9, 2023, 57 minutes ago
Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo, second from right, takes the oath of office accompanied by her husband Andy, right, and two children Tommy, second from left, and Ceci, behind left, at the State House in Providence, R.I., Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019.Michael Dwyer

Governor Dan McKee delivered his inaugural address last week on the same day that we learned that former governor Lincoln Almond died at the age of 86.

That got me thinking about Almond’s two inaugural addresses, and then I went down the rabbit hole to read all of the inaugural addresses since Almond took office.

Rather than force you to read highlights, I created word clouds for the speeches from Almond, Don Carcieri, Lincoln Chafee, Gina Raimondo, and McKee to see how they compare. Spoiler: “Rhode” and “Island” are prominently featured.

Dan McKee

Read his 2023 speech

The most-prominent words in Governor Dan McKee's 2023 inauguration speech.Globe Staff

Gina Raimondo

Read her 2015 speech

Read her 2019 speech

The most-prominent words in former governor Gina Raimondo's 2015 and 2019 inauguration speeches.Globe Staff

Lincoln Chafee

Read his 2011 speech

The most-prominent words in former governor Lincoln Chafee's 2011 inauguration speech.Globe Staff

Donald Carcieri

Watch his 2007 speech

*I couldn’t find his 2003 speech.

The most-prominent words in former governor Donald Carcieri's 2007 inauguration speech.Globe Staff

Lincoln Almond

Watch his 1995 speech

Watch his 1999 speech

The most-prominent words in former governor Lincoln Almond's 1995 and 1999 inauguration speeches.Globe Staff


Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.

