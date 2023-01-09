Summing up inaugural speeches from the last 5 R.I. governors

Governor Dan McKee delivered his inaugural address last week on the same day that we learned that former governor Lincoln Almond died at the age of 86.

That got me thinking about Almond’s two inaugural addresses, and then I went down the rabbit hole to read all of the inaugural addresses since Almond took office.

Rather than force you to read highlights, I created word clouds for the speeches from Almond, Don Carcieri, Lincoln Chafee, Gina Raimondo, and McKee to see how they compare. Spoiler: “Rhode” and “Island” are prominently featured.