Summing up inaugural speeches from the last 5 R.I. governors

Governor Dan McKee delivered his inaugural address last week on the same day that we learned that former governor Lincoln Almond died at the age of 86.
That got me thinking about Almond’s two inaugural addresses, and then I went down the rabbit hole to read all of the inaugural addresses since Almond took office.
Rather than force you to read highlights, I created word clouds for the speeches from Almond, Don Carcieri, Lincoln Chafee, Gina Raimondo, and McKee to see how they compare. Spoiler: “Rhode” and “Island” are prominently featured.
Dan McKee
Gina Raimondo
Advertisement
Lincoln Chafee
Donald Carcieri
*I couldn’t find his 2003 speech.
Lincoln Almond
This story first appeared in Rhode Map, our free newsletter about Rhode Island that also contains information about local events, data about the coronavirus in the state, and more. If you’d like to receive it via e-mail Monday through Friday, you can sign up here.
Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.