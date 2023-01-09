Superintendent resigns in fiery School Committee meeting

“The work of the committee is not done to the superintendent, it’s work done with the superintendent,” Paolucci said. “I’m used to being successful. I’m not going to be here and not do the work if I don’t think I can be successful and the conditions have to change in order for that to happen.”

She told the committee how she’d struggled to get them to work with her on solving the school department’s problems.

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — In a fiery meeting Monday, the North Kingstown School Committee voted to accept the resignation of interim Superintendent Judy Paolucci — making her the third superintendent for the troubled school department in less than a year.

Although she appeared to leave the door open to staying, committee members voted to accept her resignation immediately.

Paolucci was hired in November, bringing with her nearly 20 years of experience as superintendent at school departments in Smithfield, and in Maine and Massachusetts, and six years as an assistant superintendent in nearby Narragansett.

She came into a school district rocked by scandal since the fall of 2021, with the eruption of public accusations that the former high school basketball coach had conducted “naked fat tests” of teen boys for decades. Independent investigations into the district’s handling of complaints have criticized administrators and blamed a toxic culture that allowed misconduct, along with a lack of policies and training.

Meanwhile, the US Attorney’s Office is conducting an ongoing civil rights investigation. The former coach, Aaron Thomas, is charged with two felonies.

Paolucci has met with teachers and local officials, union representatives, and toured the schools. She quickly documented the problems she found and wrote weekly emails to the School Committee about the issues and the work she was doing. Even critics of the school district told the committee that she was accountable.

However, Paolucci submitted her resignation last week, offering to leave by Feb. 1, and asked that the School Committee take it up during the public portion of Monday night’s meeting. Before a crowded audience, she told the committee she had difficulty getting members to work with her to solve significant problems and build trust with the community.

Paolucci wrote a memo of the most pressing concerns and recommendations to solve them. She said she’s been “sounding the alarm” about preparing for the budget and the department’s existing financial practices. She was concerned about outdated policies and unresolved personnel issues, and the way facilities projects were managed. She suggested better practices for the School Committee, adding that they needed to trust each other, and show employees and the community that elected officials and administrators doing all they could to support students.

Her biggest regret, Paolucci wrote in her resignation, was the “abandonment of the excellent administrators, teachers, staff, students, and families I have come to know.”

After residents and teachers spoke in praise of her work, Paolucci seemed to leave room for reconsideration.

“Frankly, I love the work. I’m a problem-solver. You have problems here, I think you all know that. That’s OK, but let’s work together on those problems,” Paolucci said. “I can’t fix it by myself. I need a partner in that... I came prepared today to talk about, how can we make it work?

However, most of the School Committee members were not interested. Some disagreed that she was transparent and moved to accept her resignation.

Committee member Jennifer Hoskins tried to stop them. “An interim superintendent isn’t going to just show up,” Hoskins said to the others. “We have a budget to do, we have grants that have to be written, we have money that we’re going to lose that’s on the table to build a new middle school — you can’t just snap your fingers and say, ‘Immediately, she’s gone.’ You can’t do that for the good of the district.”

The crowd of Paolucci’s supporters loudly applauded, but it didn’t matter.

“I do not have confidence anymore in working with the interim superintendent that we are getting the information that we need,” Chairwoman Erin W. Earle said.

“But everybody else feels that they are getting information that they need. We get a three-page email every week on what she did, what’s going on, what her concerns are,” Hoskins countered. “It blows my mind that you think that she’s hiding something.”

“Respectfully, that email doesn’t translate into actual work being done,” Committee member Jennifer Lima interjected.

The crowd gasped, and Paolucci gathered her things and stood up.

“You know what, I’m going to make this easy for everyone — I cannot stay. This is dangerous,” Paolucci said. “I’ve been accused of not sharing finances. I’ve shared my concerns about finances from day one, but when I walk away, I will not be blamed for the past problems.”

She waved to the crowd and walked out a side door as the committee called the vote. All but Hoskins voted to accept her resignation immediately.

This means that interim Assistant Superintendent Katherine Sipala will assume the role of interim superintendent — even though, as Sipala warned the committee, her term ends in 25 days.

Sipala will be North Kingstown’s fourth superintendent in 10 months.

Paolucci had replaced Michael Waterman, the department’s director of technology, who became interim superintendent when then-Superintendent Phil Auger resigned last March.

Auger had abruptly left ahead of a scathing investigative report that faulted him and other administrators for turning a blind eye to coach Aaron Thomas.

Other top administrators — the assistant superintendent, the finance director, human resources director, curriculum director — have also left.

Timothy J. Conlon, the lawyer representing several former students who’ve alleged that school officials didn’t protect them from Thomas said that Monday’s meeting was tragic.

Paolucci had the same concerns that many in North Kingstown, he said — unresolved personnel issues, the importance of gaining trust from the community, the importance of making strong and cooperative relationships with a “focus on serving the community in a joint effort to do everything we can do to support students,” as she put it.

Conlon contrasted Paolucci’s vision “with the reality that we all see in North Kingstown,” he said in a statement after the meeting, “policies that are outdated and incomplete; a lack of follow through from the School Committee regarding corrections; a vacuum of leadership from the School Committee; lawyering up in non-legal matters; and an utter failure to ‘work together on the big stuff’ as partners.”

Conlon thanked Paolucci, adding that he hoped her comments “will wake up local officials to the need to work together with professionals and with local families as partners.”

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaMilkovits.