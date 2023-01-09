Two Fall River men hospitalized after Brockton shooting

Two Fall River men were sent to the hospital after a broad daylight double shooting in Brockton on Monday afternoon, police said.
Police are investigating the incident, which occurred shortly after 1 p.m. at the intersection of Turner and Wyman streets, Brockton police spokesman Darren Duarte said in a statement.
The victims, who were 26 and 20, drove to a gas station at 261 North Main St. after the incident and later were hospitalized, the statement said. Their identities were not released.
Brockton police ask that anyone with information about the case call detectives at 508-941-0234.
Claire Law can be reached at claire.lae@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @claire_law_.