Two incarcerated men indicted following October altercation at Middleton Jail

Adrian Corniel De La Cruz, 18, of Lawrence, was charged with two counts of armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and assault with a dangerous weapon, the sheriff’s office said.

Jorge Delgado-Medina, 26, of Melrose, was charged with assault and battery and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, Essex County Sheriff Kevin F. Coppinger’s office said in a statement Monday.

Two men who are incarcerated at the Middleton Jail and House of Correction have been indicted by an Essex County grand jury following an October altercation at the facility that left two inmates and two correctional officers with minor injuries, officials said Monday.

Attorneys were not listed for either man in online court records.

Convictions on an assault and battery charge carry a state prison sentence of no more than 10 years, while convictions on an assault and battery with intent to murder charge carry a prison sentence of no more than 20 years, the sheriff’s office said.

During the Oct. 22 altercation, six men, some who were carrying shanks, allegedly attacked another inmate, the Globe reported. Coppinger said the altercation was “one of the most serious” he’s seen, according to the Globe.

“We will not tolerate attacks on our officers. We will prosecute and we will seek justice,” Coppinger said in Monday’s statement. “This incident demonstrates the danger our officers face each and every day. For me, officer safety is the top priority.”

The two inmates and the two correctional officers injured were taken to local hospitals and treated and did not require further hospitalization, according to the statement.

Three shanks were found nearby immediately after the altercation, and eight more weapons were found during a weeklong search of the Middleton facility, the sheriff’s office said.

The four other men involved in the incident were previously charged: Julio Cruz, 24, of Lawrence, was charged with two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault with a dangerous weapon; Johan Aquino, 22, of Lawrence, was charged with assault and battery; Luis Perlera, 19, of Lunenburg, was charged with assault and battery; and Lennox Pierre-Louis, 21, of Roxbury, was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, the sheriff’s office said.

All six men were alleged gang members who were awaiting trial at the time of the October incident, the Globe reported in November.

Coppinger said there has been a rise in inmate aggression at Essex County correctional facilities as “the numbers of those waiting to be tried on violent and gang-related crime continues to increase,” according to the statement. He said about 40 percent of those being held in the county are facing or being held on violent charges, including murder, attempted murder, and rape.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.