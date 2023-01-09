Two people sitting in car seriously injured in Cambridge double shooting

Two people were seriously injured in a double shooting in Cambridge while they sat inside a car Monday night, police said.
The shooting happened at about 8:18 p.m. in the area of Washington Street near Windsor Street, Jeremy Warnick, a Cambridge police spokesman, said in an e-mail.
According to a preliminary investigation, the victims were shot while sitting inside a car, which was damaged in the shooting, Warnick said. A number of bullet casings were found, he said.
Both victims were treated at the scene scene and then taken to local hospitals, Warnick said. Their injuries are serious but not believed to be life-threatening. No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information can call Cambridge police at 617-349-3300 or visit www.CambridgePolice.org/tips to send tips via e-mail. Anyone who wishes to assist the investigation anonymously can call and leave a message at the Crime Tip Hotline at 617-349-3370, or send a text starting with “TIP650″ then their message to 847411, or connect with investigators via the Cambridge Police MyPD mobile app.
