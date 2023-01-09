Two people sitting in car seriously injured in Cambridge double shooting

Two people were seriously injured in a double shooting in Cambridge while they sat inside a car Monday night, police said.

The shooting happened at about 8:18 p.m. in the area of Washington Street near Windsor Street, Jeremy Warnick, a Cambridge police spokesman, said in an e-mail.

According to a preliminary investigation, the victims were shot while sitting inside a car, which was damaged in the shooting, Warnick said. A number of bullet casings were found, he said.