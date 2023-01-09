What we know about Brian Walshe, husband of missing Cohasset woman Ana Walshe

Here is what we know about the Walshe, 47, who is now in state custody for allegedly misleading police investigators.

As the investigation continues into the disappearance of Ana Walshe, the Cohasset mother of three who has been missing since New Year’s Day, authorities have turned their attention to her husband, Brian Walshe.

During his arraignment in Quincy District Court Monday morning, prosecutors said police found blood, and a damaged knife with blood on it, in the basement of the Walshe family’s Cohasset home, following a search over the weekend.

Officials said Walshe also allegedly bought $450 worth of cleaning supplies at a Home Depot in Rockland, including gloves, a mop, and other items, on Jan. 2, the day after his wife’s apparent disappearance.

Additionally, his wife was reported missing on Jan. 4 by her co-workers in Washington, D.C., not by Walshe, prosecutors said.

Walshe’s arrest

Initially, police had described Walshe as being cooperative with the investigation. But he was arrested Sunday and charged with misleading police.

First, according to Norfolk First Assistant District Attorney Lynn M. Beland, Walshe told police he drove to his mother’s house in Swampscott on Jan. 1, but got lost, and then later shopped for her at a Whole Foods and CVS.

But Walshe could not provide evidence that he had done so, Beland said. Police also said after checking video footage, they found no sign that he appeared at either store in the timeframe he stated, according to officials.

Additionally, Beland said, Walshe told police he had only left his house to take his oldest son to get ice cream, or a smoothie, in Norwell on Jan. 2. But investigators said they later discovered he had also gone to Home Depot that day to buy cleaning supplies.

Walshe was allegedly “wearing a black surgical mask, blue surgical gloves, and making a cash purchase,” officials said.

Walshe was ordered held on $500,000 cash bail and remained in state custody as of early Monday afternoon.

He has not been charged with any other crime.

The investigation

Police scanned wooded areas near the family’s Cohasset home on Chief Justice Cushing Highway for two days, including with K-9 units and a diving team, which searched a stream and swimming pool. That search concluded on Saturday.

On Sunday, a probe of the Walshe home lasted into the night, and an investigator was seen carrying a large plastic container out of the house.

Walshe’s wife’s whereabouts are still unknown.

His marriage to Ana Walshe

Walshe married his wife, Ana, in 2015. Her LinkedIn page describes her as a general manager for Tishman Speyer, a high-end property management and real estate brokerage in Washington, D.C., which she traveled to frequently for work. The couple has three sons.

The fire at Walshe’s former home

While the investigation was ongoing last week, a fire broke out Friday afternoon at a home formerly owned by his wife on Jerusalem Road in Cohasset, which she had sold in March 2022. Police said the fire, which originated near damaged piping connected to a natural gas fireplace insert, was not suspicious.

No one was injured in the blaze, which caused severe damage to the home and caused its roof to collapse, fire officials said.

Walshe’s art fraud case

Walshe is awaiting sentencing in federal court for his role in a series of art scams, one of which involved selling fake Andy Warhol paintings to a collector in Los Angeles.

In 2021, he pleaded guilty to one count each of wire fraud, interstate transportation for a scheme to defraud, possession of converted goods, and unlawful monetary transaction.

Authorities have said they do not believe the case has any connection to the disappearance of his wife.

Spencer Buell can be reached at spencer.buell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerBuell.