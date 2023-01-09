Who is Ana Walshe, the Cohasset woman missing since New Year’s Day?

Authorities on Sunday evening announced they arrested her husband, Brian Walshe , and charged him with misleading the police investigation into her disappearance.

Ana Walshe has not been seen since she left her Cohasset home early New Year’s Day for a flight from Logan International Airport to Washington, D.C.

Here’s a rundown of what we know about Ana Walshe.

Who is Ana Walshe?

Walshe, 39, is married to Brian Walshe, and the couple have three children under the age of 6. She’s currently a regional general manager for Tishman Speyer, a property management and real estate brokerage, according to her LinkedIn profile, where she has worked since February 2022.

Walshe is a native of Serbia, and first came to the United States in 2005. At the time, she was going back and forth between Serbia and Washington, D.C., on summer work visas, according to Carrie Westbrook, a longtime friend who lives outside the nation’s capital.

Ana married Brian Walshe in December 2015, according to friends and court records.

Abdulla Almutairi, a former colleague who has been a close friend of Walshe’s for more than a decade, said Walshe had begun traveling back and forth to Washington, D.C., for work within the past year. She’d spend the workweek in the nation’s capital and return to Cohasset for the weekends.

Walshe’s family has a house in Washington. According to assessor records, Walshe purchased the home in the city’s Chevy Chase neighborhood for $1.3 million in March 2022.

Almutairi said Walshe was a devoted mother who maximized her time with her children and husband.

“You’re talking about somebody that worked 50 to 60 hours a week, got an Uber to [the] airport, and took a two-hour flight and then took a cab to Cohasset to spend a day and a half with her kids,” he told the Globe last week. “She’s amazing.”

What about her husband’s legal issues?

Brian Walshe was arraigned Monday on a single count of misleading police. Prosecutors said police found blood and a damaged knife with blood on it in the basement of the couple’s Cohasset home. They also said Walshe bought $450 of cleaning supplies before his wife was reported missing to authorities.

Walshe was also the subject of another case in 2021, when he pleaded guilty in US District Court in Boston to swindling a Los Angeles art buyer out of $80,000 by selling them two fake Andy Warhol paintings, according to court records.

Brian Walshe is currently awaiting sentencing in the federal case, records show.

Ana Walshe, in a June 2022 letter to US District Court Judge Douglas Woodlock, said her husband was a wonderful stay-at-home father.

“We are all looking forward to the new chapter of his life,” she wrote.

Walshe also said her husband saved her mother’s life after she suffered a “major neurological event” in December 2021.

“Brian was the one who heard my mother’s sighs for help within seconds and immediately called me and emergency,” she told the federal judge. “Now, months later, she has made about 95% recovery and she keeps repeating that she wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for her son-in-law, Brian.”

Milanka Ljubicic, Ana Walshe’s mother, credited Brian Walshe for saving her life in a separate letter to the court, records showed.

Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley, on Friday, said Brian Walshe’s court case and Ana Walshe’s disappearance “seem to be two very separate things.”

What happened on New Year’s Day?

According to Quigley Friday, Walshe left the family’s Cohasset home at 516 Chief Justice Cushing Highway around 4 a.m. on Jan. 1 to take a rideshare to Logan for a flight to D.C., a family member told authorities.

Walshe was leaving early due to an emergency at one of the properties she managed in D.C., he said. Police have not confirmed Walshe took the rideshare, but have determined she did not fly out of Logan Jan. 1, Quigley said. Walshe did have a ticket booked for D.C. from Logan for Jan. 3, he said.

Almutairi said he noticed nothing out of the ordinary about her when they spoke on New Year’s Eve.

“We ... spoke right before midnight,” Almutairi told the Globe last week. “Rung in the new year.”

Her employer, Tishman Speyer, has said it is cooperating with the search.

“We are actively assisting the local authorities in their ongoing search for our beloved colleague, Ana, and are praying for her safe return,” according to a statement released last week.

Walshe hasn’t used her cellphone since New Year’s Day, authorities have said.

Westbrook told the Globe on Saturday that she and many of Walshe’s friends and colleagues are concerned.

“It’s so bizarre and I’m really really worried about her,” Westbrook said. “She is the type of person who is always really well put together and over-communicative about things.”

Westbrook said she last texted Walshe on Jan. 3, but the message never displayed as delivered.

What about a fire in Cohasset?

On Friday afternoon, as authorities launched a ground search for Walshe, a two-alarm fire was reported at 725 Jerusalem Road, a property that was previously owned by Walshe.

According to property records, Walshe bought it for $800,000 in 2020 and sold it for $1.385 million in March 2022.

On Saturday, fire investigators said they had determined the fire was not suspicious, and had started in the area of damaged piping connected to a natural gas fireplace insert.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact detectives at 781-830-4990.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.