Year after deadly Bronx blaze, a plan to combat ‘America’s fire problem’

The legislation will give the US Fire Administration the power to identify the causes of fires like the one at the Twin Parks North West housing complex in the Bronx — New York City’s deadliest inferno in decades. It also allows the agency, which is part of FEMA, to identify other buildings with similar problems and to issue recommendations.

NEW YORK — On the first anniversary of the Twin Parks fire in the Bronx that killed 17 people, the Federal Emergency Management Agency will announce a new national plan to combat “America’s fire problem” using investigatory muscle granted by federal legislation that President Biden signed last month.

An investigation by The New York Times found that the fire safety system at Twin Parks suffered a catastrophic failure and that the deaths were preventable. The blaze was sparked by an electric space heater that ignited a mattress, but the victims died of smoke inhalation, not the fire itself. Investigators believe that deadly smoke was able to spread to the upper floors of the 19-story building because of faulty self-closing doors.

Twin Parks, an affordable-housing building that was constructed in 1972, had been the heart of a Gambian immigrant community in the Bronx, and most of the people who died in the fire were African immigrants or their children.

Like many older residential buildings in the city, Twin Parks had no sprinkler protection. More than 1 million American households live in public housing units, and many lack lifesaving measures like sprinklers or hard-wired smoke detectors.

People of color, older adults, people with disabilities, and those with low incomes are more likely to die in fires, and federal officials said one of their goals is to reduce those disparities.

Lori Moore-Merrell, head of the US Fire Administration, said in an interview that the new investigative authority will allow her agency to ask, “How many other buildings in New York have those same kinds of points of failure?”

Nikki Campbell, 46, a survivor of the Twin Parks fire, lauded the new plan. “Moving forward, we have to make sure things are done properly — these are people’s lives,” said Campbell, a city Parks Department employee who lived with her four children on the building’s third floor. None of them were hurt, but three of the children jumped out the window to safety. The family then spent nine months living in two hotel rooms before finding an apartment in September.

“You assume things are being taken care of, like fire doors and fire-resistant paint, but they really got to hold these landlords accountable,” she said. “We may have lost 17 lives last year,” she added, “but the improvements they’re making will save thousands, and I can live with that.”

On Tuesday, Moore-Merrell will travel to New York where, along with Laura Kavanagh, the New York City fire commissioner, she will honor those who died. The next day, Moore-Merrell will visit the scene of another deadly fire that shocked the country just four days before the Twin Parks blaze, when 12 people, including nine children, were killed in a fire at a rowhouse public housing unit in the Fairmountneighborhood of Philadelphia.

“Twin Parks North West is hardly unique,” said Representative Ritchie Torres, who represents the district where Twin Parks is and who introduced the bill to give the fire administration investigatory authority. “Most buildings in the Bronx lack what experts would consider 21st-century standards of fire safety.”

Moore-Merrell recalled receiving a call from Torres as she was leaving Twin Parks a day after the fire. He asked what her agency’s investigation had uncovered, and she explained that the Fire Administration had no investigative power.

“Just like there is a federal process for investigating airplane incidents and cyber incidents, there ought to be a comparable process for investigating fire incidents in the hopes of translating the lessons learned into policies and practices that will prevent future fires and save lives,” Torres said.

The Fire Administration’s investigatory powers will not be retroactive, so it will not investigate the Twin Parks fire itself. But other communities at risk of fire death will benefit, said Daniel Madrzykowski, director of research for the UL Fire Safety Research Institute. He said local investigators often focus on finding the cause of a fire whereas the federal government can consider why the fire was so deadly.

“Why wasn’t the fire and the smoke contained to the one unit in that fire in the Bronx? Why did it spread throughout the building? Is there a need for a change in building code? Is there a need for a change in building design to prevent that kind of thing from happening in the future?” Madrzykowski said.