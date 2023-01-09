Debating the safeguards of medical aid in dying

The truth is, death with dignity would give millions of people in Massachusetts control over the end of their own lives. It’s already legal in 10 states and Washington, D.C., where it’s safe and works as intended. Our opponents know that there’s overwhelming support for this in Massachusetts, which is why they want to talk about Canada or anything else that will distract us.

In his column “Assisted suicide’s slippery slope” (Opinion, Jan. 4), Jeff Jacoby rebuts his own argument by stating that Canada, which initially had US-style guardrails against abuse of its “Medical Assistance in Dying” law, removed those guardrails, thus proving that safeguards don’t work. But they do work, and in the states that have enshrined death with dignity into law, those guardrails remain in place.

Elsewhere in this country, the law is working as it was intended

But the people of Massachusetts are smart, and we know that we’re not Canada. Simply put, the animosity of opponents to these laws, which would allow patients who have reached the end of their lives to choose a painless death, represents the latest in the conservative quest to control our bodies.

Benjamin Flax

Revere

The writer is director of advancement with Portland, Ore.-based Death with Dignity.





Time for Legislature to make this option available

As a primary care physician who practiced end-of-life care in Brockton, I disagree with Jeff Jacoby’s column “Assisted suicide’s slippery slope.”

The United States is not Canada. Our health care systems are very different, and the medical aid in dying laws in the United States have been in place for 25 years. In that time, not a single instance of coercion or abuse has been documented, according to Compassion and Choices. In the 10 states where this compassionate practice is authorized, the safeguards are working as intended.

As a physician, I strove to do no harm and to support my patients in accessing the care that was best for them. Some of my terminally ill patients had uncontrolled pain and suffering and were given morphine until they were comatose (palliative sedation). I have been asked many times by terminally ill people to help them die on their own terms.

Physicians overwhelmingly want to be able to write a prescription to terminally ill people, when asked and if they choose, to avoid the worst part of death. The Globe has reported that 77 percent of Massachusetts residents want this option. It is time for the Legislature to act.

Dr. Roger M. Kligler

Falmouth

The writer unsuccessfully sued the Commonwealth for Medical Aid in Dying and has been a subject matter expert before the Legislature.





Proposed measure has safeguards against abuse

Jeff Jacoby cites two questionable instances in Canada to raise the specter of overuse and abuse of medical aid in dying without considering the thousands of terminally ill Canadians for whom it may have provided a merciful end to suffering. Medical aid in dying has been a legal practice in Oregon for 25 years and no evidence of a “slippery slope” has emerged. Indeed, the bill proposing legalization of this option in our state is replete with safeguards against abuse.

Jacoby claims that medical aid in dying is a euphemism for “assisted suicide,” the term he prefers. I maintain that it’s disingenuous to conflate the assisted death of a terminally ill, suffering patient with the suicide of a person who, while unhappy or disturbed, is otherwise physically well.

Jacoby notes the recent decision by the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court against legalization, upholding the practice of voluntary stopping eating and drinking, or VSED, as a satisfactory and legal alternative to medical aid in dying. Not so: VSED may take days, even weeks, to achieve its end, and is apt to be more difficult for patients and families.

As a physician committed to hospice care but realizing that it cannot ease the suffering of every dying patient, I urge the Legislature to move toward legalization of medical aid in dying this year.

Dr. David M. Clive

Newton





Option should be available to all competent adults or none

I think “Assisted suicide’s slippery slope” is spot-on. In fact, I think its argument doesn’t go far enough. Independent of the slippery slope, legalizing physician-assisted suicide only for the terminally ill is inherently discriminatory because it protects some competent adults, but not others, from their own suicidal desires. The law should value all human lives equally by legalizing physician-assisted suicide either for all competent adults or for no one.

Felicia Nimue Ackerman

Providence