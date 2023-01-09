Al Horford’s late 3 helps Celtics turn away charging Bulls, 107-99

Jayson Tatum had 32 points, 8 rebounds, and 7 assists to lead Boston, and Grant Williams added 20 off the bench. Marcus Smart missed the game because of a knee contusion. The Celtics won despite making just 11 of 41 3-pointers.

But Chicago charged back from a 16-point deficit and had a chance to tie with two minutes left. Then the Celtics steadied themselves when they needed to and held on for a 107-99 win, their third victory in a row.

With Bulls star DeMar DeRozan out of the game with a quadriceps injury and the Celtics with a seemingly comfortable lead, it appeared that a breezy win was on the way Monday night at TD Garden.

The Celtics remained in control for most of the night and took an 84-73 lead to the fourth quarter before Chicago pushed back within 89-84 on a Zach LaVine layup. Andre Drummond was unable to convert a dunk that would have made it a one-possession game, and the Celtics appeared to regain command with a quick 7-0 burst that included a pair of nice driving layups by Brown, who struggled from the arc all night.

But Chicago answered with 7 consecutive points of its own and made it 96-91 on a LaVine 3-pointer with 3:42 left. LaVine then added another 3-pointer at the 2:17 mark that pulled his team within 99-97.

With the Celtics’ lead still 2, Brown missed a tough midrange jumper and LaVine created space for an open baseline jumper that rattled in and out. At the other end, Tatum made a nice pass out of a double team to Al Horford, whose 3-pointer rattled in and stayed in, making it 104-99 with 25.5 seconds left.

After LaVine missed a 3-pointer, Tatum put the finishing touches on the win by leaking out for a dunk as he was fouled.

Observations from the game:

▪ With Smart out, center Robert Williams received his first start of the season. He easily won the tip, and soon after that Horford found him for a one-handed alley-oop. Then Bulls guard Coby White seemed unaware of Williams’s capabilities, as he drove to the hoop and flipped up a finger-roll layup that was instantly erased. Williams’s big plays always feel particularly impactful.

Coach Joe Mazzulla hinted earlier this month that Williams might come off the bench for the rest of the season. But that didn’t happen, clearly. And Williams played 13 first-half minutes after playing no more than 22 in a game this year. It’ll be interesting to see how Mazzulla proceeds in the coming weeks.

Some of the hesitation is probably due to the fact that regular starter Derrick White and bench dynamo Malcolm Brogdon are similar to each other, but they’re more than capable of playing together, too.

▪ Mazzulla was particularly active with his substitutions during the first quarter. It was partly influenced by White’s second foul. But at the four-minute mark, Brown and Williams were both checking in for their second stints, and seldom-used Payton Pritchard was well into his first. Boston used 10 players in the first half.

▪ Tatum had a hot start, going 3 for 3 with 8 points over the first three minutes. But he had just 8 more on 3 for 10 shooting over the rest of the half. He was settling for long-range jumpers a bit rather than putting pressure on the Bulls at the rim. But he found his rhythm from the perimeter midway through the third quarter.

Soon after the Bulls sliced a 9-point halftime deficit with 61-59 with a 7-0 run, Tatum hit a pair of 3-pointers and converted a three-point play over a span of just over a minute, helping Boston take its largest lead, 74-61.

▪ With 8:27 left in the third quarter, DeRozan appeared to trip on Horford’s foot as he went down and was called for a travel. He appeared to be in quite a bit of pain and the Bulls called a timeout to check on him.

He stayed in the game at that point but was later ruled out with a quadriceps strain.

▪ Mazzulla had to appreciate his team’s hustle. On one play early in the fourth, with Boston leading by 9, it came up with four offensive rebounds on one trip down the court. The last was the most impressive, as Brogdon soared in for a tip-in to the delight of the crowd.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.