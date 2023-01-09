Bill Belichick confirms he will return for a 24th season and makes it clear: ‘We need to improve’ after missing playoffs

Asked if he intends to return for a 24th season as head coach of the Patriots, Belichick reiterated his earlier statement.

“We need to improve,” Belichick told reporters during his Monday morning press conference. “That’s all of us. Accountability everywhere, starting with me, the coaching staff, players, each unit, all things that we will address. That process will start probably later today.”

A day after the Patriots’ season ended with a loss in Buffalo, Bill Belichick said his focus is already turning to next year.

“Yeah, I think I just talked about that,” he said. “So the process will start today.”

The Patriots finished 8-9, outside of the playoffs for the second time in three seasons.

Belichick was asked if he thinks Mac Jones will be the team’s starting quarterback going forward.

“I think Mac has the ability to play quarterback in this league,” he said, “and we have to all work together to try to find the best way as a football team — which obviously the quarterback’s an important position — to be more productive than we were this year.”

It was a largely disappointing second season for Jones and the Patriots’ offense in general. Following the departure of offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels after last season, Belichick made a few key appointments to his coaching staff.

Joe Judge and Matt Patricia, two coaches with almost no experience on the offensive side of the ball, were given central roles in coaching Jones and calling plays. The results proved to be underwhelming, as New England finished in the bottom half of the league in nearly every offensive statistic, including points and yards.

Belichick was asked if his decisions regarding the coaching staff put the offense in the best position to succeed.

“At different decision points, you have different opportunities, and as those go along or come along we’ll continue to evaluate them and always do what we feel is best for the football team,” Belichick said.

Later in the press conference, Belichick was asked if the phrase “decision points” was a reference to timing in terms of hiring decisions made on his staff.

“I’m saying that each time you get a decision point, you look at your options and you make the best decision for the team, whether that’s fourth and one, or third round of the draft, whatever that is,” Belichick said. “Where we are today is different than where we were six months, 12 months, 18 months ago. Those things are all different.”

Belichick acknowledged his own mistakes in the pursuit of what he felt was best for the team.

“Whatever we did in the past in any area — whether it’s play-calls, coaches, players, whatever — at that time was what we thought was best,” he said. “We looked at our options and thought we picked the best one. Some worked out, some didn’t. Some were good decisions, some were in retrospect maybe not good decisions.

“But at the time, they were always what we thought was the best in every area. That’s the way it’ll always be and going forward we’ll always do what we feel is best for the team. That’s what I’ll do. That’s my commitment. I’ll always do what I feel is best for the team. So have I made mistakes? Yeah, sure. Plenty of them.”

One reporter noted that, given Belichick’s unparalleled experience, his decision to hire to defensive-oriented coaches to lead the offense looked “dubious” to those outside the organization.

“At that point in time, at every point in time, I’ve always made what I felt like was the best decision for the team. That’s all I can say. You can have your opinion on that, whatever it is, I understand that,” said Belichick. “But I always did what I felt was best for the team in every area, at every point in time since I was head coach of the New England Patriots.

“Whether you agree or disagree with that, that’s up to you. I respect that, but I’m always going to do what I feel is best.”

Patriots hold No. 14 pick

The Patriots hold the 14th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft after finishing the 2022 season 8-9.

If New England stays at No. 14, it would be the organization’s highest draft pick since they chose linebacker Jerod Mayo at No. 10 in 2008.

Since Mayo, the Patriots have made 11 first-round selections: safety Devin McCourty (No. 27 in 2010), tackle Nate Solder (No. 17 in 2011), defensive end Chandler Jones (No. 21 in 2012), linebacker Dont’a Hightower (No. 25 in 2012), defensive tackle Dominique Easley (No. 29 in 2014), defensive tackle Malcom Brown (No. 32 in 2015), offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn (No. 23 in 2018), running back Sony Michel (No. 31 in 2018), wide receiver N’Keal Harry (No. 32 in 2019), quarterback Mac Jones (No. 15 in 2021), and guard Cole Strange (No. 29 in 2022).

The Patriots currently have eight total draft picks: one in the first, second, and third rounds; two in the fourth; and three in the sixth. The team is also expected to receive multiple compensatory picks, which will be awarded in March.

New England’s draft needs will crystallize once free-agent decisions are made, but the team could certainly use an offensive tackle, cornerback, and wide receiver.

The past five selections at No. 14 were safety Kyle Hamilton out of Notre Dame (Baltimore), guard Alijah Vera-Tucker out of USC (New York Jets), defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw out of South Carolina (San Francisco), guard Chris Lindstrom out of Boston College (Atlanta), and defensive end Marcus Davenport out of UTSA (New Orleans).

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her on Twitter @nicolecyang.