Bittersweet moments for Jakobi Meyers as he heads toward NFL free agency

It was an apt comment from Brown, as love was the vibe in the Patriots locker room as players packed their belongings with the 2022 season in the books. Though disappointment was still a theme, the bitterness of Sunday’s 35-23 loss had dissipated, and most players just wanted to enjoy one last day together.

FOXBOROUGH — Cameras clicked Monday afternoon as a clique of reporters surrounded Jakobi Meyers. As the soft-spoken Patriots receiver fielded questions, left tackle Trent Brown hollered, “We love you, Kobes!” as he strolled by.

Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, who is set to become a free agent, leaves the Patriots locker room perhaps for the final time.

“It’s kind of bad on the back, honestly, just carrying everything and packing it all up. You know, I’d rather play football than pack up my locker,’’ said Meyers. “But, I mean, it is kind of bittersweet just seeing everybody come in here and grab this stuff and head out at the same time, but it comes with the business.’’

A looming free agent, Meyers, the Patriots leading receiver each of the last two seasons, has expressed a desire to stay in New England. As much as he’d have liked to continue the season, he said the time to dwell on the loss had passed.

“I think if you don’t win the Super Bowl, ultimately you’re going to end the season disappointed,’’ said Meyers, who had 67 catches for 804 yards and 6 touchdowns. “So, I would say yes [it’s disappointing], but at the same time, like I said, it’s bittersweet because I’m happy to see everybody.

“If this is the last time, you know, it’ll be great just seeing everybody getting their jerseys, talking to them, and laughing about the season.’’

A new contract will be a hot topic for the 26-year-old Meyers soon enough, but right now, he’s got rest, relaxation, and recuperation on his mind.

“Honestly, I haven’t even really gotten to that point yet. I’ve been kind of hurt all year, you know, so I’m just more so just excited to get healthy, get a little rest, see my family. That’s probably the biggest thing,’’ said Meyers, who dealt with knee and shoulder issues this season. “Just go back to my family. After that I’ll probably figure out what’s next for me.’’

Meyers also expressed support for quarterback Mac Jones, with whom he’s clearly developed a rapport. Jones had some turbulent times in 2022, but Meyers never saw the quarterback lose his resolve.

“He continued to prove, and just show who he was as a person, not even as a football player,’’ said Meyers. “I know one of my memories from the year was just seeing him out there playing while you hear other people chanting another quarterback’s name, you know, and that’s something tough to deal with,’’ said Meyers, referring to when fans bellowed for Bailey Zappe. “But he didn’t really complain, you know what I mean? He strapped his chin up the next play and went back to work. So, [I’m] proud of him.’’

Tough first year

Cole Strange said it was “cool” to be able to say he started all 17 games as a rookie at left guard but certainly was disappointed in how the season ended.

“I guess I shouldn’t say I haven’t been surprised with anything but I kind of focused my mind before I got here [that his first year] was going to be very difficult,’’ the first-round pick said. “It was going to be not just difficult physically, but in every regard — mentally, learning a new playbook, playing against guys that are the best in the world. I guess there’s no way to put it other than it was all tough. But I feel like I got better as the year went on, and I feel good moving forward.’’

Strange said he would be going home to Tennessee for a bit before returning to New England.

Mills misses out

Cornerback Jalen Mills, who last took the field on Thanksgiving in Minnesota, said he thought he was close to returning from his groin injury, but just couldn’t turn the corner before time ran out on the season . . . Quarterback Brian Hoyer made a rare locker room appearance. He missed the final 13 games after being concussed early in his start at Green Bay . . . According to an ESPN report, the Browns have sought permission to interview Jerod Mayo for their defensive coordinator position. The Browns fired Joe Wood Monday and also are expected to interview former Patriots assistant and Dolphins head coach Brian Flores for the vacancy.

