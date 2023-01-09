Bruins are flying high as they return from a 3-0-0 trip to California

Figures that on the last day of the trip, the weather finally cleared.

Hampus Lindholm did not surf on the day off. Derek Forbort didn’t even pack sunscreen. Reunited college buddies Jim Montgomery and Paul Kariya did not have their usual Southern California hang outside.

SOMEWHERE OVER MIDDLE AMERICA — Winter in California can be cloudy, rainy, and relatively chilly. Beach time was not in the Bruins’ agenda last week.

And then it started raining hats.

Anaheim was a sunny final stop on the Bruins’ 3-0-0 road trip. Three David Pastrnak goals and a rout of the Ducks put them at an astounding 32-4-4.

Advertisement

At this point, they are ripping through the bad teams and finding ways to beat the good ones. They are a must-see for anyone who likes intelligent, high-skill, fast-paced hockey with flair and personality.

The fan support in enemy cities was evident. Word has clearly gotten out about these Bruins.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“It was outstanding,” David Pastrnak said of the crowd in Anaheim. “The whole bench, in the third, took a second [to look around]. It was pretty loud there, the cheering by Bruins fans. Respect to them for coming and supporting us. They were pretty loud.”

“It was expected,” added Chris Wagner.

I’ll venture I’m not the only person who thinks this is the strongest Black-and-Gold mix since 2010-11 (note: you may have thoughts on how they stack up with the early ’70s editions). As that ‘11 group was a balanced, skilled, tough lineup fit for its era, so too is this one.

The defensemen attack. The forwards use the whole canvas of the offensive zone. The goalies hug each other after every win, and most everyone else will fight if they feel someone messing with the vibe.

As hockey goes, it’s premier product.

“The whole team is playing unbelievable,” Pastrnak said. “Every line is rolling. We have two great goaltenders who have our back every time we break. Every line is doing great and playing for each other, so that’s big.”

Advertisement

Then there’s Montgomery, all gratitude and positive energy while deploying his line combinations as effectively as anyone who has stood behind this team’s bench. He slotted Pastrnak with Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron after Jake DeBrusk was hurt, and that’s what the Ducks were preparing to face. Instead, they got a dose of the Czech Mates.

“It seems every offensive-zone faceoff, they’ve got a play going on, and they’re very good at it,” Anaheim coach Dallas Eakins said. “They’ve got great habits in the O-zone.

“And they’re a team that’s had unbelievable leadership for so long. When the pushes come in a game one way or the other, they’re never going to break. They’re going to bend and absorb it and keep moving forward. I’m not surprised they’ve only lost four games in regulation this year.”

That’s the way the NHL works sometimes. The Ducks are not close to contending. The Bruins are as all-in as a team can be. Or, we’re projecting to the March 3 trade deadline, they should be so. What and how they add to this group — which, again, is going as well as any team in NHL history to this point in the season — will be a fascinating and lengthy discussion.

Like the contract extension talks with Pastrnak, there’s ground to cover before then.

Advertisement

▪ Pastrnak, by the way, wore a salmon-colored suit in Anaheim for two reasons: His mother likes him in that color, and he wore it to work when he scored four goals against Anaheim in 2019.

▪ Had a few chats with Cam Neely on the trip, including one that delivered the non-update on No. 88′s next deal. Neely will shoot straight on most other topics, including his disdain for Trevor Zegras’s antics. The Bruins weren’t impressed by the young Duck’s yapping, even though he had a legit beef after taking a Trent Frederic elbow.

Frederic, for his part, sounded like he was ready to pay a fine after what Zegras said to him.

As they were leaving Anaheim, I asked Neely if he really thinks we are watching something special brewing.

“Are we? Yes, we are.”

Why?

“I felt it from training camp,” he said. “The way things were starting to unfold, and the start we had was not what we expected. Getting Krech back and Bergy coming back, we thought this was going to be a special year.”

As he spoke, Jeremy Swayman was sitting in a folding chair nearby, doing a postgame radio interview. His teammates were celebrating the win down the hall. The netminder kept his comments brief, then tossed down the headset.

“Get me in the locker room,” he said, hustling to join the party.

For NHL players, there’s no better place to be than a winning locker room. They cued up Robyn’s “Dancing on my Own,” a Bergeron favorite, then followed it with more pounding beats. That’s the kind of stuff all NHLers say they miss after they retire, so they’re appreciating it now.

Advertisement

Recall that Bergeron, Marchand, and Krejci are the only current Bruins who have won a Stanley Cup. Everyone else has zero combined.

▪ In San Jose, Marchand said Don Sweeney’s offseason moves — bringing back Bergeron and Krejci, swapping Erik Haula for Pavel Zacha, signing A.J. Greer among other part-timers — signaled to him the Bruins would be a contender.

“We just added guys to the holes we needed to fill,” Marchand said. “To be a really good team in this league you need to have a ton of depth, and that’s what we have and that’s why we win. We don’t dominate teams every night, but we have different lines step up every night. Same on the back end. We’re not relying on one line. It’s hard to shut our team down consistently.

“We’re not satisfied, either. We know we haven’t played our best hockey every night and there’s areas we can improve. We’re looking at that.

“We have a good record, but it really doesn’t mean anything come playoff time. It’s a whole different season. We’re going to prep and build towards that and worry about things that we can control and improve upon to hopefully give ourselves a good run at the end of the season.”

Advertisement

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.