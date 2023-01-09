Dover-Sherborn star Luke Rinaldi found a kindred spirit in Norwood’s Noah Beaudet and the Tri-Valley League rivals have formed an unusual bond

“I think my game is the best it has ever been and it helps that we’re off to a great start,” said Rinaldi. “We have super high goals this year and I focused a lot this offseason on just coming back as the best player I could be.”

Rinaldi was inserted in the starting lineup a few games later and has never left, leading the Raiders to new heights as a senior. The Raiders are off to an 8-0 start and ranked No. 15 in this week’s Globe Top 20.

Dover-Sherborn’s Luke Rinaldi sank a buzzer-beater to beat Millis in the third game of his freshman season. From that point on, D-S coach Rick Grady knew he had a talent to build around for the next four years.

Advertisement

The 6-foot-3-inch wing is averaging 18.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game and is the front runner to capture the Tri Valley Small MVP after finishing runner-up last season.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Rinaldi’s evolution as a player is what captivates Grady the most. He was a scrawny role player as a freshman, then primarily played in the paint as a back-to-the-basket scorer as a sophomore.

While 6-foot-3-inch Luke Rinaldi has always been a presence around the rim, he's improved his game on the perimeter. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

But over the last two years, Rinaldi transformed to become a knockdown shooter, playmaker, and ball handler, giving Grady myriad options to utilize his skillset.

Some games, Rinaldi will play inside and use his scoring touch and footwork to provide a paint presence.

Other games, he’ll play on the perimeter where his size and shooting ability (38 percent on 3-pointers) creates mismatches against smaller defenders.

“What I’ve seen this year is an improved shooter and an improved defender,” said Grady. “I’m not surprised because I know how hard Luke works to become a complete player. Each year I’ve seen his game grow to a new level.”

Rinaldi, who is committed to Claremont McKenna College outside Los Angeles, took off this summer on the AAU circuit with the Middlesex Magic, a team filled with some of MIAA’s top players such as Hingham’s Liam McBride, Pembroke’s Brady Spencer, and Norwood’s Noah Beaudet.

Advertisement

Noah Baudet (right) found the perfect offseason workout partner in Dover-Sherborn's Luke Rinaldi. Matthew J Lee/Globe Staff/Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

Rinaldi recruited Beaudet to the team this summer. Rivals during TVL play, Beaudet and Rinaldi formed a close friendship and spent the fall battling in competitive one-on-one sessions, bonding over their similar backgrounds as star players for small schools in the same league.

“We play together as much as possible because it’s so valuable playing with high-level guys like him,” said Rinaldi. “It’s beneficial learning and playing with him. We became really good friends on and off the court.”

A returning Globe All-Scholastic, Beaudet fielded prep offers this summer, but decided to stay at Norwood to finish his career after winning the TVL Large MVP and leading the Mustangs to the Division 2 state final.

Under first-year coach Chris Fraioli, Beaudet is averaging 26.8 points per game. Already a lethal shooter, the 6-1 guard said he returned this season quicker, helping him attack the basket and finish at the rim with greater success.

Luke Beaudet (right) helped lead Norwood to the state championship game last season. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

“It’s definitely a nice luxury to have a guy who can knock down shots,” said Fraioli, who replaced Kristen McDonnell after 25 years at Dedham.

Rinaldi and Beaudet recognize how similar they are: four-year varsity players, role players as underclassmen, go-to scorers as upperclassmen, and simultaneously on pace to reach 1,000 career points next month.

“Having Luke as a friend and tool has helped me raise my basketball game,” said Beaudet. “He got me on the Magic team and we formed a great bond. Playing with him gave me college-level competition.”

Advertisement

Rinaldi and Beaudet will face off for the final time Jan. 17. Both players will leave a legacy at their schools, but understand there is more work to be done.

Beaudet hopes to lead Norwood on another deep postseason run after last year’s championship defeat to Malden Catholic. Rinaldi believes D-S has what it takes to capture a state title following a Division 3 state quarterfinal loss to St. Mary’s last March.

“I want to be known as one of the best players to play at Norwood and to do that I want to continue to lead my team to victories,” said Beaudet.

Added Rinaldi, “A dream finish would be a state championship. I don’t see a reason why we can’t win it this year.”





Dover-Sherborn's Luke Rinaldi is committed to Claremont McKenna College outside Los Angeles. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Courtside chatter

⋅ The first Citi Team High School Hoops Classic is set to take place at Emmanuel College on Sunday. The action features several top-tier games, capped by a potential D1 state final preview between No. 1 Lawrence and Worcester North, which is coming off a 54-51 victory over 2022 D1 finalist Newton North. The action kicks off at noon with five boys’ games and a girls’ matchup between Cathedral and Bishop Stang.

New Mission and Dennis-Yarmouth play the opener, followed by Cathedral and Bishop Stang. The Cathedral boys’ take on Springfield International, followed by a nonleague game between Bridgewater-Raynham and TechBoston, and a matchup between two reigning state champions with St. Mary’s taking on Randolph at 6 p.m. Then Lawrence and Worcester North provide the nightcap.

Advertisement

⋅ Norwell defeated defending D4 state champion Randolph, 59-40, Friday night, ending the state’s longest win streak at 29 games. Defending D2 state champion Malden Catholic now owns the longest win streak at 20 games.

⋅ North Quincy coach Kevin Barrett reached 179 wins over 17 seasons to become the winningest coach in program history when Zach Taylor provided two clutch free throws to lift the Raiders (6-1) in a 60-59 thriller against Pembroke Friday . . . Arlington Catholic senior guard Ryan Svendsen topped 1,000 career points during Friday’s 66-63 loss to Bishop Stang . . . Franklin junior forward Sean O’Leary poured in a career-high 34 points, including the final 5 points, for the Panthers in a 61-53 win over Taunton.

Games to watch

Tuesday, Malden Catholic at Catholic Memorial, 6:30 p.m. — The top teams in the Catholic Conference square off at Ronald S. Perry Gymnasium, the site of many close battles.

Tuesday, Taunton at Mansfield, 6:30 p.m. — The Tigers nearly took down Franklin on Friday. Now they set their sights on an upset of another top power in the Hockomock League.

Tuesday, Latin Academy at Archbishop Williams, 6:30 p.m. — The Dragons (6-0) are off to a hot start behind offensive star Osman Aden and defensive ace Osasu Woghiren. They face their stiffest test yet at the undefeated Bishops (7-0).

Advertisement

Saturday, Needham at Newton North, 12 p.m. — A Saturday matinee between Bay State powers tips off a long weekend full of excellent matchups.

Monday, Archbishop Williams at Burke, 11 a.m. — These Division 3 state title hopefuls meet for an early showdown on MLK Day. Both teams have rolled through tough competition with deep and talented rosters.

Nate Weitzer contributed to this story.