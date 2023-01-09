fb-pixel Skip to main content
BOYS' BASKETBALL: PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

EMass boys’ basketball: With a pair of 30-point performances, Dartmouth’s Aiden Smith and Hunter Matteson headline Players of the Week

By Matt Doherty and Nate Weitzer Globe Correspondent,Updated January 9, 2023, 11 minutes ago
Arlington's Jayden Williams scored a combined 54 points during wins over Wilmington and Winchester.Andrew Burke-Stevenson/Andrew Burke-Stevenson for The Boston Globe

Ryan Baker, Whitman-Hanson — The sophomore big man recorded a pair of double-doubles across two wins, scoring 20 points and grabbing 11 rebounds in Tuesday’s 81-53 victory over Scituate before going for 25 points and 10 rebounds in Friday’s 80-63 win over Hingham.

Trevor Foley, Mansfield ― The junior forward contributed in all areas during a 3-0 week for the undefeated Hornets, recording 12 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals, and 1 block in Tuesday’s 61-52 win over Natick, scoring a career-high 20 points in Friday’s 58-41 win over Oliver Ames, and adding nine rebounds and five assists in Sunday’s 57-41 win over BC High.

JJ Martinez, St. Mary’s — A freshman point guard, Martinez played the best game of his career Friday with 32 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 assists in a 69-62 win over Cathedral.

Sam Orcutt, Medford — The senior guard started the week with a 27-point, seven-rebound performance in Tuesday’s 55-39 win over Lynn Classical, then netted 17 points in Thursday’s 58-54 win over Revere.

Aiden Smith and Hunter Matteson, Dartmouth — Smith, a sophomore guard, scored a career-high 37 points in Tuesday’s 70-66 win over No. 9 Brockton, the program’s first victory over the Boxers since 2002. Matteson, a junior center, then erupted for 37 points and 21 rebounds in Saturday’s 67-62 win over New Bedford as the Indians improved to 8-1.

Jayden Williams, Arlington — In three quarters, the senior guard recorded 30 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals, and 3 blocks in a 85-43 win over Wilmington before scoring a game-high 24 points in Friday’s pivotal 48-40 Middlesex win over Winchester.

