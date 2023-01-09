EMass boys’ basketball: With a pair of 30-point performances, Dartmouth’s Aiden Smith and Hunter Matteson headline Players of the Week

Trevor Foley, Mansfield ― The junior forward contributed in all areas during a 3-0 week for the undefeated Hornets, recording 12 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals, and 1 block in Tuesday’s 61-52 win over Natick, scoring a career-high 20 points in Friday’s 58-41 win over Oliver Ames, and adding nine rebounds and five assists in Sunday’s 57-41 win over BC High.

Ryan Baker, Whitman-Hanson — The sophomore big man recorded a pair of double-doubles across two wins, scoring 20 points and grabbing 11 rebounds in Tuesday’s 81-53 victory over Scituate before going for 25 points and 10 rebounds in Friday’s 80-63 win over Hingham.

JJ Martinez, St. Mary’s — A freshman point guard, Martinez played the best game of his career Friday with 32 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 assists in a 69-62 win over Cathedral.

Sam Orcutt, Medford — The senior guard started the week with a 27-point, seven-rebound performance in Tuesday’s 55-39 win over Lynn Classical, then netted 17 points in Thursday’s 58-54 win over Revere.

Aiden Smith and Hunter Matteson, Dartmouth — Smith, a sophomore guard, scored a career-high 37 points in Tuesday’s 70-66 win over No. 9 Brockton, the program’s first victory over the Boxers since 2002. Matteson, a junior center, then erupted for 37 points and 21 rebounds in Saturday’s 67-62 win over New Bedford as the Indians improved to 8-1.

Jayden Williams, Arlington — In three quarters, the senior guard recorded 30 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals, and 3 blocks in a 85-43 win over Wilmington before scoring a game-high 24 points in Friday’s pivotal 48-40 Middlesex win over Winchester.