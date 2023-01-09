It was appointment viewing in Dracut as Ashlee Talbot reached 1,000 points by dropping 36 against Central Catholic

The senior point guard became the Middies’ fifth 1,000-point girls’ scorer in style, dropping 36 points in a 60-45 Merrimack Valley Conference win over Central Catholic on Monday.

Ashlee Talbot has risen to figurehead status in the Dracut basketball community during her four years with the Middies. On Monday night, students, youth basketball players, and fans all showed up to watch Talbot put on a signature performance.

Ashlee Talbot burst onto the scene with 22 points in a playoff game as a freshman and now has surpassed 1,000 career points for Dracut.

“There’s a lot of energy for the girls basketball program,” Dracut coach Peter Witts said. “All of the younger kids were coming down to take pictures with Ashlee after the game. It was awesome.”

Talbot needed 22 points to hit the milestone and started slowly. But the St. Michael’s commit exploded in the second half for 27 points, driving to the basket at will while sprinkling in jumpers over the Raiders’ zone defense. She reached 1,000 with just over seven minutes left in the fourth quarter.

“She just did a great job of breaking down the defender and attacking the rim a lot,” Witts said.

Brodie Gannon added 13 points for No. 12 Dracut (4-2), which beat Central Catholic (4-3) for the first time since 2014.

“It’s great for us, as a small school, to beat an MVC large school that’s been one of the perennial powers for a while,” Witts said.

Talbot’s rise has corresponded with a revitalized Dracut girls’ program. Witts recalls her 22 points as a freshman to help the Middies upset Burlington in the second round of the 2020 state tournament. Talbot became the program’s first Globe All-Scholastic as a junior — when she dropped 40 in a playoff loss to Oliver Ames — and now has captured the attention of the local community.

“Last year, she had a special year coming out, and that brought a lot of energy to the whole basketball program in Dracut,” Witts said.