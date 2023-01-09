Lamar Jackson’s availability unclear as Ravens prep for Bengals in playoffs

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson’s availability for the playoffs is the one question that trumps all others right now when it comes to the Ravens.

Coach John Harbaugh didn't have any major update Monday. One way or another, the answer will come soon enough.

Jackson missed his fifth consecutive game when the Ravens lost, 27-16, Sunday at Cincinnati, and the clock is ticking toward Baltimore’s postseason opener — on the road Sunday night against those same Bengals. Jackson’s knee injury, which was not initially thought to be season-ending, has turned into a major problem for the Ravens, who lost three of five down the stretch without their star quarterback.