Lamar Jackson’s availability unclear as Ravens prep for Bengals in playoffs

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson’s availability for the playoffs is the one question that trumps all others right now when it comes to the Ravens.
Coach John Harbaugh didn't have any major update Monday. One way or another, the answer will come soon enough.
Jackson missed his fifth consecutive game when the Ravens lost, 27-16, Sunday at Cincinnati, and the clock is ticking toward Baltimore’s postseason opener — on the road Sunday night against those same Bengals. Jackson’s knee injury, which was not initially thought to be season-ending, has turned into a major problem for the Ravens, who lost three of five down the stretch without their star quarterback.
"Lamar has been in great spirits,” Harbaugh said Monday. “He’s been working super hard. He’s out there again today. I don’t watch the workouts with the trainers. It’s with the trainers. Hopefully, it’s progressing to the point where he can get to practice at some time soon.”
Baltimore (10-7) had an outside chance to host a first-round playoff game, but the Ravens needed to beat Cincinnati, then win a coin flip with the Bengals for that scenario to work out. Instead, the Ravens held running back J.K. Dobbins out of the game and started third-string quarterback Anthony Brown. Jackson was out, and backup QB Tyler Huntley was inactive, too, after dealing with shoulder issues during the week.
Baltimore fell behind, 17-0 — its largest deficit of the season — but fought back enough to keep the final score respectable. Now the Ravens will hope that the extra rest for players such as Dobbins and tight end Mark Andrews will help the team turn the tables on Cincinnati this coming weekend. But if Baltimore has to start Huntley or Brown, its seems clear that the offense will be limited.