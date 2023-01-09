Robert Kraft says Patriots will make ‘critical evaluations’ of football operations in letter to season-ticket holders

“While we always want to be playing games with playoff implications in Week 18, our expectation was to perform better throughout the season and advance through the playoffs,” the letter read. “We can assure you that no one in our organization is satisfied with the results from this past season.”

In it, they made clear changes must happen.

Patriots CEO Robert Kraft and his son, Patriots president Jonathan Kraft, sent an email to the Patriots season-ticket holders on Monday following the Patriots’ season ending in defeat — and without a playoff berth.

The letter also states they intend to review the team from top to bottom.

“In the weeks ahead, we will be making critical evaluations of all elements of our football operation as we strive to improve and return to the playoffs next year,” it said.

Coach Bill Belichick said on Monday he intends to be back for a 24th season with the Patriots. But he also acknowledged “mistakes” during the season and a need to improve.

“Nobody’s satisfied with that,” Belichick said. “That’s not our goal. We need to improve on that. So that’s all of us — accountability everywhere, starting with me, the coaching staff, players, each unit. They are all things that we will address and that process will start, probably, later today.”

He did not elaborate on any potential changes to his coaching staff.

