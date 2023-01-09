NFL Black Monday live tracker: Which coaches are on the hot seat?

Here’s what you need to know.

It’s a tradition unlike any other: NFL Black Monday. As the 2022 regular season comes to a close, we’re tracking the firings (and hirings) for teams across the league.

Which teams have vacancies?

A few teams have been on the hunt for new personnel for weeks. Here’s a rundown:

Head coach

Houston Texans: The Texans coach was canned after going 3-13-1 in his only season, and had reportedly spent time with team owner Cal McNair to make his case to remain in charge. Houston went through two coaches in two years, both of them among the only Black head coaches in the league.

Carolina Panthers: Carolina fired head coach Matt Rhule in October after the team got out to a 1-4 start. Rhule joined the Panthers in January 2020 after spending much of his career in the college ranks (he has since returned, taking over at Nebraska). Interim coach Steve Wilks has the Panthers at 6-10 entering Sunday’s game against the Saints.

Denver Broncos: Denver fired Nathaniel Hackett on Dec. 26, when the Broncos fell to 4-11 despite signing Russell Wilson in the offseason. It was Hackett’s first season as an NFL head coach after coming to Denver from Green Bay, where he was the Packers’ offensive coordinator. Jerry Rosburg took over as interim. Denver, 4-12, plays the Chargers on Sunday.

Indianapolis Colts: Indianapolis fired Frank Reich, who was hired in 2018 after helping the Eagles win the Super Bowl as offensive coordinator, in November. The Colts have been in disarray, jumping around at quarterback with Matt Ryan, Sam Ehlinger, and Nick Foles throughout the season while muddling through to a 4-11-1 record entering Sunday’s game against the Texans. Colts legend Jeff Saturday took over as interim coach.

General manager

Tennessee Titans: Ownership fired general manager Jon Robinson in December, after 7 seasons in Nashville. In his tenure, the Titans never finished worse than 9-7 record, going 69-47.

Who is on the hot seat?

Kliff Kingsbury: With expectations high in the desert, Kingsbury could be out of a job. The Cardinals, 4-12, lost Kyler Murray to a torn ACL suffered against the Patriots in December, but the team wasn’t meeting expectations far before then.

Other names to know: Look out for Dallas (Mike McCarthy), Tampa Bay (Todd Bowles), and the Los Angeles Chargers (Brandon Staley) if any are one-and-done in the playoffs. The Commanders (Ron Rivera) and Saints (Dennis Allen) are “maybes” as well, writes Ben Volin.

Whose future is in question?

Sean McVay: The 36-year-old wunderkind who led the Rams to a Super Bowl win last season is 5-11 entering Sunday’s matchup against the Seahawks, and ESPN reported Saturday that his future in Los Angeles may be in question.

McVay claimed Friday that his focus for 2023 is on fixing the Rams, who are wrap up the worst season in NFL history by a defending Super Bowl champion.

McVay remains interested in the broadcast booth. He didn’t definitively state his plans beyond the weekend.

“It’s flattering,” McVay said when asked about the latest in the annual end-of-season rumors of broadcasters’ interest in him as an analyst.

“These are always going to be things that you anticipate and expect that are going to come up, because I haven’t run away from the fact that down the line or whenever that is, (broadcasting) is something that I’ve been interested in,” he added. “But I want to be here right now, focus on that, and that’s where I’m at.”

McVay’s future has become an annual topic of speculation because of his acknowledgement of late-season burnout and his open interest in an easier life away from the coaching grind. McVay, who turns 37 on Jan. 24, got married last year and has said he would consider leaving coaching to raise a family.

McVay got a new contract after the Super Bowl triumph, reportedly making him one of the NFL’s highest-paid coaches through the 2026 season.

This year’s coaching cycle should feature a handful of offensive coaches:

Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson

Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen

Dolphins quarterbacks coach Darrell Bevell

Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan

former Colts coach Frank Reich

And a number of defensive coaches:

49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans

Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon

Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier

Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo

Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo

Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn

Other names to watch:

Jim Harbaugh: the Michigan coach is reportedly interviewing for the Broncos job, and has reportedly been in contact with the Panthers. He issued a tepid statement on Thursday — “no one knows what the future holds.” Michigan could also be facing NCAA sanctions.

Sean Payton: The former Saints coach, who The former Saints coach, who was set to join the Dolphins amid Tom Brady’s retirement/unretirement saga , is still under contract with New Orleans. But the Broncos were granted permission to interview him for their head-coaching role.

Lovie Smith fired after one season in Houston — 11:00 p.m.

The Texans coach was canned after going 3-13-1 in his only season, and had reportedly spent time with team owner Cal McNair to make his case to remain in charge. Houston went through two coaches in two years, both of them among the only Black head coaches in the league.

Now, former Patriot exec Nick Caserio, the general manager in Houston, will lead a search. The Texans have the No. 2 pick in the 2023 draft after beating the Colts on Sunday in their season finale.

Caldwell, Reich interviewing in Carolina — 1:30 p.m.

Jim Caldwell and Frank Reich — both former Colts head coaches — are interviewing for the open Panthers job, according to Pro Football Talk. Read more here.

