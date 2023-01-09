Following 8-9 season, Patriots hold the No. 14 pick in 2023 NFL Draft

BUFFALO — The Patriots hold the 14th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft after finishing the 2022 season 8-9.

If New England stays at No. 14, it would be the organization’s highest draft pick since they chose linebacker Jerod Mayo at No. 10 in 2008.

Since Mayo, the Patriots have made 11 first-round selections: safety Devin McCourty (No. 27 in 2010), tackle Nate Solder (No. 17 in 2011), defensive end Chandler Jones (No. 21 in 2012), linebacker Dont’a Hightower (No. 25 in 2012), defensive tackle Dominique Easley (No. 29 in 2014), defensive tackle Malcom Brown (No. 32 in 2015), offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn (No. 23 in 2018), running back Sony Michel (No. 31 in 2018), wide receiver N’Keal Harry (No. 32 in 2019), quarterback Mac Jones (No. 15 in 2021), and guard Cole Strange (No. 29 in 2022).