Following 8-9 season, Patriots hold the No. 14 pick in 2023 NFL Draft

BUFFALO — The Patriots hold the 14th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft after finishing the 2022 season 8-9.
If New England stays at No. 14, it would be the organization’s highest draft pick since they chose linebacker Jerod Mayo at No. 10 in 2008.
Since Mayo, the Patriots have made 11 first-round selections: safety Devin McCourty (No. 27 in 2010), tackle Nate Solder (No. 17 in 2011), defensive end Chandler Jones (No. 21 in 2012), linebacker Dont’a Hightower (No. 25 in 2012), defensive tackle Dominique Easley (No. 29 in 2014), defensive tackle Malcom Brown (No. 32 in 2015), offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn (No. 23 in 2018), running back Sony Michel (No. 31 in 2018), wide receiver N’Keal Harry (No. 32 in 2019), quarterback Mac Jones (No. 15 in 2021), and guard Cole Strange (No. 29 in 2022).
The Patriots currently have eight total draft picks: one in the first, second, and third rounds; two in the fourth; and three in the sixth. The team is also expected to receive multiple compensatory picks, which will be awarded in March.
New England’s draft needs will crystallize once free-agent decisions are made, but the team could certainly use an offensive tackle, cornerback, and wide receiver.
The past five selections at No. 14 were safety Kyle Hamilton out of Notre Dame (Baltimore), guard Alijah Vera-Tucker out of USC (New York Jets), defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw out of South Carolina (San Francisco), guard Chris Lindstrom out of Boston College (Atlanta), and defensive end Marcus Davenport out of UTSA (New Orleans).
2023 NFL Draft order
(Note: list only includes teams that have not made the playoffs)
1. Bears
2. Texans
3. Cardinals
4. Colts
5. Seahawks (via Broncos)
6. Lions (via Rams)
7. Raiders
8. Falcons
9. Panthers
10. Eagles (via Saints)
11. Titans
12. Texans (via Browns)
13. Jets
14. Patriots
15. Packers
16. Commanders
17. Steelers
18. Lions
