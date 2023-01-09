For this year’s NFL playoffs, it’s ‘Pro’ quarterbacks vs. ‘Joe’ quarterbacks

They are all 27 or under. They have the biggest arms and the fastest feet. One has won an MVP, one has reached a Super Bowl, and one has won an MVP and a Super Bowl.

The AFC playoff field is all “Pros” – or, more appropriately, a murderer’s row of the league’s young, dynamic quarterbacks. All seven QBs (assuming the starters play) are former first-round picks: Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Trevor Lawrence, Justin Herbert, Lamar Jackson, and Tua Tagovailoa.

If this year’s NFL playoff field had a nickname, perhaps “Pros vs. Joes” would be appropriate.

The NFC, however, has more of a “Joe” feel. Only one of the seven NFC quarterbacks was a first-round pick (the Giants’ Daniel Jones). Otherwise it’s Tom Brady and a bunch of underdog, mid-to-late-round picks who have something to prove: Jalen Hurts, Brock Purdy, Kirk Cousins, Dak Prescott, and Geno Smith.

Prescott (1-3 in the postseason) and Cousins (1-2) are seeking career validation. Purdy, Smith, and Jones are getting their first postseason starts, while Hurts is 0-1. They are all chasing Old Man Brady (35-12), who is seeking his eighth Lombardi Trophy.

The 8-9 Bucs haven’t played well all year, but I’m not counting Brady out against that list of inexperienced NFC quarterbacks.

Now that the playoff seeding is set, let’s take a look at some of the other top story lines of the NFL postseason:

▪ This year’s playoff field is top heavy, if you believe in the importance of point differential. Each conference has three dominant teams – 49ers (+173), Eagles (+133), and Cowboys (+125) in the NFC, and Bills (+169), Chiefs (+127), and Bengals (+96) in the AFC. It would be a major surprise if the Super Bowl matchup didn’t come from those six teams.

The Jaguars had a late-season surge to finish +54, followed by the Ravens (+35), Chargers (+7), Seahawks (+6), Dolphins (-2), Vikings (-3), Giants (-6), and Bucs (-45). The Vikings went 13-4, but their losses were by 17, 37, 11, and 24 points.

▪ At least one and as many as three rookie, third-string quarterbacks could be starting on Wild-Card weekend. The one guarantee is Purdy, who will face the Seahawks, a team he beat in Week 15.

Purdy, the 262nd and final draft pick last April, is having the debut of a lifetime: 5-0 as a starter, plus a win over the Dolphins in relief. Purdy was the NFL’s highest-rated passer in December and January (112.0), with 13 touchdowns and three interceptions and an impressive 8.1 yards per attempt in six games. It’s also a reflection of the absolute powerhouse team built by Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch.

A wild stat — teams went 0-16 this year a week after playing the 49ers, a reflection of how much they beat up their opponents.

Another third-stringer who may start this weekend is Dolphins seventh-rounder Skylar Thompson, pick No. 247. The Dolphins are mum on whether Tagovailoa will be cleared from his concussion to play in Sunday’s game against the Bills, and Teddy Bridgewater still has a broken finger. Thompson threw for just 152 yards on 31 attempts in Sunday’s 11-6 win over the Jets, and it’s hard seeing the Dolphins being competitive if he has to play again.

Ravens rookie third-stringer Anthony Brown, the former starter at Boston College and undrafted this year, may also have to play if Jackson can’t go or is limited by his knee injury. Jackson hasn’t played since Week 13, and Tyler Huntley was inactive with shoulder and wrist injuries in Sunday’s 27-16 loss to the Bengals. A rematch against the Bengals this Sunday night won’t be too competitive if Brown has to go.

▪ For the 33rd consecutive year, the NFL has at least four new playoff teams — and this year it’s seven. The newcomers are the Jaguars, Chargers, Ravens, Dolphins, Vikings, Giants, and Seahawks. This year also has four new division winners (Jaguars, Eagles, Vikings, and Niners), and the Jaguars became the fourth team this century to go from the No. 1 pick to the playoffs in one year (2013 Chiefs, 2012 Colts, 2008 Dolphins). First-year coach Doug Pederson did a terrific job, especially after the Jaguars began 2-6.

▪ Wild Card weekend will feature familiar opponents, with three division rivalry matchups. The Bengals and Ravens split their season series, as did the Dolphins and Bills, while the 49ers swept the Seahawks.

▪ If chalk wins out in the playoffs, the Super Bowl matchup could be the Andy Reid Bowl between No. 1 seeds Philadelphia and Kansas City. To get to the Super Bowl, Reid may have to go through his protégé Sean McDermott, the coach of the No. 2 seed Bills. McDermott worked for Reid in Philly from 2001-10, starting as assistant and rising to defensive coordinator his final two years.

▪ All three Florida teams made the playoffs for the first time since 1999. The No. 4 Jaguars made the postseason for the fourth time this century, and Saturday night’s game against the Chargers will be just their second home playoff game in that span. The Dolphins squeaked in at No. 7 for their fifth playoff appearance this century. Their last playoff win came on Dec. 30, 2000. And the No. 4 Bucs won back-to-back division titles for the first time in franchise history.

▪ Brady will always be scary in the playoffs, but the 8-9 Bucs are just the fourth team to make the playoffs with a sub-.500 record (excluding strike seasons). The others were the 2020 Washington Football Team (7-9), 2014 Panthers (7-8-1), and 2010 Seahawks (7-9). The Panthers and Seahawks both won their Wild Card games at home. Brady is facing a Cowboys team that has just one playoff win since the start of the 2015 season.

▪ A little surprised that the NFL scheduled the Buccaneers and Cowboys for the Monday night playoff game on ESPN. The NFL clearly wanted to do ESPN a favor, as Brady vs. America’s Team is the weekend’s premier matchup and will generate a massive rating. But it’s surprising that the NFL gave those teams the shaft in regards to scheduling, as either Brady or the Cowboys will have a short week of rest for their Divisional Round game the next Sunday. I thought Brady and Jerry Jones had more pull than that.

