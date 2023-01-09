Three former champions headline elite women’s field for this year’s Boston Marathon

Linden (2018), Kiplagat (2017, 2021), and Baysa (2016) are the only former winners in the field. Kenya’s Ngugi finished third last year, while Ethiopia’s Yeshaneh came in second, losing by four seconds to Peres Jepchirchir.

“This year’s field is among the fastest and most decorated professional fields in history, and we anticipate an exciting race from start to finish on Patriots’ Day,” said Mary Kate Shea, BAA director of professional athletes.

Former champions Des Linden, Edna Kiplagat, and Atsede Baysa will be joined by world champion Gotytom Gebreslase and 2022 podium finishers Ababel Yeshaneh and Mary Ngugi as the headliners for the women’s professional field at the 127th Boston Marathon, the Boston Athletic Association announced Monday.

Advertisement

“Running Boston last year was an incredible experience, and I will never forget the crowd cheering down Boylston Street as I ran towards the finish line in an epic finish,” said Yeshaneh. “I can’t wait to return to race and hope to win that title that I lost by a few meters.”

A number of standout runners fresh off breakout 2022 performances will make their Boston debuts.

Ethiopia’s Amane Beriso set a national record in December with a time of 2:14:58 to capture the Valencia Marathon. Israel’s Lonah Salpeter was runner-up in November’s New York City Marathon, and Kenya’s Sharon Lokedi, a former NCAA champion at Kansas, won New York City in her debut appearance.

“I am very excited to run the BAA Boston Marathon this year,” said Salpeter. “It has always been my dream to run these streets one day and to experience the incredible atmosphere. I am extremely grateful to the organization for inviting me to run in their city.”

Other notable runners in the field include Nell Rojas, the top American two straight years, Kenya’s Sheila Chepkirui, and Ethiopia’s Hiwot Gebremaryam.

Advertisement

The wheelchair division is headlined by four-time Boston champion Manuela Schär of Switzerland, the course record-holder at 1:28:17. Susannah Scaroni, Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Madison de Rozario, and five-time Boston champion Tatyana McFadden are also in the wheelchair field.

Last year’s champions in the Para Athletics Division, Lisa Thompson and Liz Willis, will return.







