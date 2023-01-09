UConn women’s basketball will have enough players to take on St. John’s on Wednesday

STORRS, Conn. — UConn, which was forced to postpone a women’s basketball game last weekend because of a lack of healthy players, has announced it will be able to play as scheduled on Wednesday.

The Huskies are traveling to face St. John's at the UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y. The school announced Monday that it now has “at least seven players” available for that game.

UConn’s game against, DePaul, which had been scheduled for Sunday, was postponed when it became clear that injuries would leave the No. 4 Huskies with only six available athletes.