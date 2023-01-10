fb-pixel Skip to main content

80th Golden Globes: A running list of winners (and nominees)

By Brittany Bowker Globe Staff,Updated January 10, 2023, 35 seconds ago
Angela Bassett.Jordan Strauss/Invision

The Golden Globes are back in 2023, honoring the best in movies and television. Here’s a running list of the winners at the 80th awards show.

Best Supporting Actor — Television

  • John Lithgow — The Old Man
  • Jonathan Pryce — The Crown
  • John Turturro — Severance
  • Tyler James Williams — Abbott Elementary
  • Henry Winkler — Barry

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

  • Angela Bassett — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Kerry Condon — The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Jamie Lee Curtis — Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Dolly De Leon — Triangle of Sadness
  • Carey Mulligan — She Said

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

  • Brad Pitt — Babylon
  • Brendan Gleeson — The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Barry Keoghan — The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Ke Huy Quan — Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Eddie Redmayne — The Good Nurse

Best Motion Picture — Drama

  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • Elvis
  • The Fabelmans
  • Tár
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Best Motion Picture — Comedy or Musical

  • Babylon
  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Triangle of Sadness
  • Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Best Director — Motion Picture

  • James Cameron — Avatar: The Way of Water
  • Daniels — Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Baz Luhrmann — Elvis
  • Martin McDonagh — The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Steven Spielberg — The Fabelmans

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama

  • Austin Butler — Elvis
  • Brendan Fraser — The Whale
  • Hugh Jackman — The Son
  • Bill Nighy — Living
  • Jeremy Pope — The Inspection

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

  • Diego Calva — Babylon
  • Daniel Craig — Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
  • Adam Driver — White Noise
  • Colin Farrell — The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Ralph Fiennes — The Menu

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama

  • Cate Blanchett — Tár
  • Olivia Colman — Empire of Light
  • Viola Davis — The Woman King
  • Ana de Armas — Blonde
  • Michelle Williams — The Fabelmans

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Comedy or Musical

  • Lesley Manville — Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
  • Margot Robbie — Babylon
  • Anya Taylor-Joy — The Menu
  • Emma Thompson — Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
  • Michelle Yeoh — Everything Everywhere All at Once


Best Screenplay — Motion Picture

  • Todd Field — Tár
  • Daniels — Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Martin McDonagh — The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Sarah Polley — Women Talking
  • Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner — The Fabelmans

Best Original Score — Motion Picture

  • Carter Burwell — The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Alexandre Desplat — Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio
  • Hildur Guðnadóttir — Women Talking
  • Justin Hurwitz — Babylon
  • John Williams — The Fabelmans

Best Original Song — Motion Picture

  • “Carolina” by Taylor Swift from Where the Crawdads Sing
  • “Ciao Papa” by Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, Gullermo del Toro from Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
  • “Hold My Hand” by Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice from Top Gun: Maverick
  • “Lift Me Up” by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • “Naatu Naatu” by M.M. Keeravani, Kala Bhairava, Rahul Sipligunj from RRR

Best Foreign Language Film

  • All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)
  • Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
  • Close (Belgium/France/Netherlands)
  • Decision to Leave (South Korea)
  • RRR (India)

Best Animated Feature Film

  • Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio
  • Inu-Oh
  • Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
  • Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
  • Turning Red

Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy

  • Abbott Elementary
  • The Bear
  • Hacks
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Wednesday

Best Television Series — Drama

  • Better Call Saul
  • The Crown
  • House of the Dragon
  • Ozark
  • Severance

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama

  • Jeff Bridges — The Old Man
  • Kevin Costner — Yellowstone
  • Diego Luna — Andor
  • Bob Odenkirk — Better Call Saul
  • Adam Scott — Severance

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama

  • Emma D’Arcy — House of the Dragon
  • Laura Linney — Ozark
  • Imelda Staunton — The Crown
  • Hilary Swank — Alaska Daily
  • Zendaya — Euphoria

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

  • Quinta Brunson — Abbott Elementary
  • Kaley Cuoco — The Flight Attendant
  • Selena Gomez — Only Murders in the Building
  • Jenna Ortega — Wednesday
  • Jean Smart — Hacks

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

  • Donald Glover — Atlanta
  • Bill Hader — Barry
  • Steve Martin — Only Murders in the Building
  • Martin Short — Only Murders in the Building
  • Jeremy Allen White — The Bear

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

  • Black Bird
  • Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
  • The Dropout
  • Pam & Tommy
  • The White Lotus

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

  • Taron Egerton — Black Bird
  • Colin Firth — The Staircase
  • Andrew Garfield — Under the Banner of Heaven
  • Evan Peters — Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
  • Sebastian Stan — Pam & Tommy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

  • Jessica Chastain — George & Tammy
  • Julia Garner — Inventing Anna
  • Lily James — Pam & Tommy
  • Julia Roberts — Gaslit
  • Amanda Seyfried — The Dropout

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series — Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

  • Jennifer Coolidge — The White Lotus
  • Claire Danes — Fleishman Is in Trouble
  • Daisy Edgar-Jones — Under the Banner of Heaven
  • Niecy Nash — Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
  • Aubrey Plaza — The White Lotus

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series — Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

  • F. Murray Abraham — The White Lotus
  • Domhnall Gleeson — The Patient
  • Paul Walter Hauser — Black Bird
  • Richard Jenkins — Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
  • Seth Rogen — Pam & Tommy

Best Supporting Actress — Television

  • Elizabeth Debicki — The Crown
  • Hannah Einbinder — Hacks
  • Julia Garner — Ozark
  • Janelle James — Abbott Elementary
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph — Abbott Elementary


Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @brittbowker and on Instagram @brittbowker.

