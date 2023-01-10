80th Golden Globes: A running list of winners (and nominees)

The Golden Globes are back in 2023, honoring the best in movies and television. Here’s a running list of the winners at the 80th awards show.
Best Supporting Actor — Television
- John Lithgow — The Old Man
- Jonathan Pryce — The Crown
- John Turturro — Severance
- Tyler James Williams — Abbott Elementary
- Henry Winkler — Barry
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
- Angela Bassett — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Kerry Condon — The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis — Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Dolly De Leon — Triangle of Sadness
- Carey Mulligan — She Said
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
- Brad Pitt — Babylon
- Brendan Gleeson — The Banshees of Inisherin
- Barry Keoghan — The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ke Huy Quan — Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Eddie Redmayne — The Good Nurse
Best Motion Picture — Drama
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Elvis
- The Fabelmans
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
Best Motion Picture — Comedy or Musical
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Triangle of Sadness
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Best Director — Motion Picture
- James Cameron — Avatar: The Way of Water
- Daniels — Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Baz Luhrmann — Elvis
- Martin McDonagh — The Banshees of Inisherin
- Steven Spielberg — The Fabelmans
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama
- Austin Butler — Elvis
- Brendan Fraser — The Whale
- Hugh Jackman — The Son
- Bill Nighy — Living
- Jeremy Pope — The Inspection
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
- Diego Calva — Babylon
- Daniel Craig — Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Adam Driver — White Noise
- Colin Farrell — The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ralph Fiennes — The Menu
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama
- Cate Blanchett — Tár
- Olivia Colman — Empire of Light
- Viola Davis — The Woman King
- Ana de Armas — Blonde
- Michelle Williams — The Fabelmans
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Comedy or Musical
- Lesley Manville — Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
- Margot Robbie — Babylon
- Anya Taylor-Joy — The Menu
- Emma Thompson — Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
- Michelle Yeoh — Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Screenplay — Motion Picture
- Todd Field — Tár
- Daniels — Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Martin McDonagh — The Banshees of Inisherin
- Sarah Polley — Women Talking
- Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner — The Fabelmans
Best Original Score — Motion Picture
- Carter Burwell — The Banshees of Inisherin
- Alexandre Desplat — Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Hildur Guðnadóttir — Women Talking
- Justin Hurwitz — Babylon
- John Williams — The Fabelmans
Best Original Song — Motion Picture
- “Carolina” by Taylor Swift from Where the Crawdads Sing
- “Ciao Papa” by Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, Gullermo del Toro from Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- “Hold My Hand” by Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice from Top Gun: Maverick
- “Lift Me Up” by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- “Naatu Naatu” by M.M. Keeravani, Kala Bhairava, Rahul Sipligunj from RRR
Best Foreign Language Film
- All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)
- Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
- Close (Belgium/France/Netherlands)
- Decision to Leave (South Korea)
- RRR (India)
Best Animated Feature Film
- Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Inu-Oh
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- Turning Red
Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
- Wednesday
Best Television Series — Drama
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- House of the Dragon
- Ozark
- Severance
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama
- Jeff Bridges — The Old Man
- Kevin Costner — Yellowstone
- Diego Luna — Andor
- Bob Odenkirk — Better Call Saul
- Adam Scott — Severance
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama
- Emma D’Arcy — House of the Dragon
- Laura Linney — Ozark
- Imelda Staunton — The Crown
- Hilary Swank — Alaska Daily
- Zendaya — Euphoria
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
- Quinta Brunson — Abbott Elementary
- Kaley Cuoco — The Flight Attendant
- Selena Gomez — Only Murders in the Building
- Jenna Ortega — Wednesday
- Jean Smart — Hacks
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
- Donald Glover — Atlanta
- Bill Hader — Barry
- Steve Martin — Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short — Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White — The Bear
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Black Bird
- Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- The Dropout
- Pam & Tommy
- The White Lotus
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Taron Egerton — Black Bird
- Colin Firth — The Staircase
- Andrew Garfield — Under the Banner of Heaven
- Evan Peters — Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Sebastian Stan — Pam & Tommy
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Jessica Chastain — George & Tammy
- Julia Garner — Inventing Anna
- Lily James — Pam & Tommy
- Julia Roberts — Gaslit
- Amanda Seyfried — The Dropout
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series — Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Jennifer Coolidge — The White Lotus
- Claire Danes — Fleishman Is in Trouble
- Daisy Edgar-Jones — Under the Banner of Heaven
- Niecy Nash — Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Aubrey Plaza — The White Lotus
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series — Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- F. Murray Abraham — The White Lotus
- Domhnall Gleeson — The Patient
- Paul Walter Hauser — Black Bird
- Richard Jenkins — Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Seth Rogen — Pam & Tommy
Best Supporting Actress — Television
- Elizabeth Debicki — The Crown
- Hannah Einbinder — Hacks
- Julia Garner — Ozark
- Janelle James — Abbott Elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph — Abbott Elementary
More Golden Globes coverage:
- The Golden Globes return to TV after controversies
- Photos of stars arriving on the red carpet at the 80th Golden Globes
- Matthew Gilbert: Golden Globe apathy
Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @brittbowker and on Instagram @brittbowker.