Foo Fighters, Lumineers, and Paramore to headline Boston Calling

Foo Fighters, inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2021, were forced to cancel their Boston Calling appearance last year upon the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins. The surviving band members, led by Dave Grohl, recently confirmed they would carry on with a replacement for Hawkins on drums.

Foo Fighters, the Lumineers, and Paramore are set to top the bill at the 2023 edition of Boston Calling. The festival will take place Memorial Day weekend, May 26-28, at the Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston, its home since 2017.

In September, Hawkins’s 17-year-old son, Shane, sat in with his father’s band during a version of their song “My Hero” at an all-star tribute in London.

Other big-name artists confirmed for this year’s Boston Calling include Alanis Morissette, the resurgent Yeah Yeah Yeahs, the National (whose co-founder Aaron Dessner has helped curate Boston Calling since its beginning in 2013), and Queens of the Stone Age. Still more: Maren Morris, the Flaming Lips, former One Direction member Niall Horan, Jack Antonoff’s band Bleachers, and the adventurous Australian rock band King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard.

Boston Calling returns to the Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston May 26-28.

The festival, produced by Boston-based Crash Line Productions and Austin, Texas-based C3 Presents, prides itself on introducing audiences to up-and-coming artists. This year Joy Oladokun, 070 Shake, the Linda Lindas, and Genesis Owusu, to name a few, have accepted invitations.

The festival will also provide a showcase for 20 local artists, including Neemz, Q-Tip Bandits, Alisa Amador, GA-20, Juice, Mint Green, Coral Moons, and Brandie Blaze.

In all, more than 50 acts will take the stage over the course of the three-day weekend. Weekend passes and single-day tickets are available beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday. For more information, go to bostoncalling.com.

The full daily lineup as its stands today is below:

Friday, May 26

Foo Fighters

Yeah Yeah Yeahs

The National

Niall Horan

Chelsea Cutler

Teddy Swims

LÉON

TALK

Celisse

The Beaches

Zolita

GA-20

Alisa Amador

Little Fuss

Blue Light Bandits

Summer Cult

Brandie Blaze

Saturday, May 27

The Lumineers

Alanis Morissette

Noah Kahan

The Flaming Lips

Mt. Joy

Fletcher

Declan McKenna

Joy Oladokun

The Aces

Loveless

Welshly Arms

Neemz

Q-Tip Bandits

Najee Janey

Actor Observer

Coral Moons

Chrysalis

Sunday, May 28

Paramore

Queens of the Stone Age

Bleachers

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard

Maren Morris

070 Shake

The Walkmen

The Linda Lindas

Wunderhorse

Genesis Owusu

Brutus

Juice

Mint Green

Couch

Ali McGuirk

Sorry Mom

Workman Song