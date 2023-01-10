Foo Fighters, Lumineers, and Paramore to headline Boston Calling

Foo Fighters, the Lumineers, and Paramore are set to top the bill at the 2023 edition of Boston Calling. The festival will take place Memorial Day weekend, May 26-28, at the Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston, its home since 2017.
Foo Fighters, inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2021, were forced to cancel their Boston Calling appearance last year upon the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins. The surviving band members, led by Dave Grohl, recently confirmed they would carry on with a replacement for Hawkins on drums.
In September, Hawkins’s 17-year-old son, Shane, sat in with his father’s band during a version of their song “My Hero” at an all-star tribute in London.
Other big-name artists confirmed for this year’s Boston Calling include Alanis Morissette, the resurgent Yeah Yeah Yeahs, the National (whose co-founder Aaron Dessner has helped curate Boston Calling since its beginning in 2013), and Queens of the Stone Age. Still more: Maren Morris, the Flaming Lips, former One Direction member Niall Horan, Jack Antonoff’s band Bleachers, and the adventurous Australian rock band King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard.
The festival, produced by Boston-based Crash Line Productions and Austin, Texas-based C3 Presents, prides itself on introducing audiences to up-and-coming artists. This year Joy Oladokun, 070 Shake, the Linda Lindas, and Genesis Owusu, to name a few, have accepted invitations.
The festival will also provide a showcase for 20 local artists, including Neemz, Q-Tip Bandits, Alisa Amador, GA-20, Juice, Mint Green, Coral Moons, and Brandie Blaze.
In all, more than 50 acts will take the stage over the course of the three-day weekend. Weekend passes and single-day tickets are available beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday. For more information, go to bostoncalling.com.
The full daily lineup as its stands today is below:
Friday, May 26
Foo Fighters
Yeah Yeah Yeahs
The National
Niall Horan
Chelsea Cutler
Teddy Swims
LÉON
TALK
Celisse
The Beaches
Zolita
GA-20
Alisa Amador
Little Fuss
Blue Light Bandits
Summer Cult
Brandie Blaze
Saturday, May 27
The Lumineers
Alanis Morissette
Noah Kahan
The Flaming Lips
Mt. Joy
Fletcher
Declan McKenna
Joy Oladokun
The Aces
Loveless
Welshly Arms
Neemz
Q-Tip Bandits
Najee Janey
Actor Observer
Coral Moons
Chrysalis
Sunday, May 28
Paramore
Queens of the Stone Age
Bleachers
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard
Maren Morris
070 Shake
The Walkmen
The Linda Lindas
Wunderhorse
Genesis Owusu
Brutus
Juice
Mint Green
Couch
Ali McGuirk
Sorry Mom
Workman Song