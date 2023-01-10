Jerrod Carmichael addressed the controversy head-on in his Golden Globes monologue

A deadpan Carmichael explained how the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which administers the awards, didn’t air the show last year, and he reminded the room why: The HFPA “did not have a single Black member until George Floyd died.”

“I’ll tell you why I’m here,” the Emmy-nominated star said. “I’m here cause I’m Black.”

Comedian Jerrod Carmichael did not hold back as he opened the 80th Golden Globes, going straight for the controversy that has surrounded the organization that asked him to host the 2023 show.

Carmichael reflected on the moment he got the invitation to host the show from producer Stephen Hill.

“One minute you’re making mint tea at home, the next you’re invited to be the Black face of an embattled organization,” Carmichael said. “Life comes at you fast, you know?”

Carmichael said he did what he always does when he has a racial moral dilemma: He called his friend, Avery.

“Avery, for the sake of this monologue, represents every Black person in America,” Carmichael said.

The comedian explained the controversy to his friend, and Avery immediately asked how much they’d pay him.

When Carmichael told her $500,000, Avery made her opinion clear: “If you don’t put on a good suit and take the white people money ...”

Carmichael later said that despite the HFPA’s history, the nominees and others in attendance are “talented people, people I admire.” He concluded, “this is an evening where we get to celebrate, and I think the industry deserves evenings like this.”

























