Che! Empanadas for the win

Amid the euphoric celebration outside of a Boston bar after Argentina won soccer’s World Cup, Albie Alvarez-Cote and her family handed out empanadas. “People were crying and hugging me and shouting “This is so great,’” says Alvarez-Cote, who co-owns Che! Empanadas — where the specialty is, well, empanadas. The crimped, half-moon-shaped savory pastry is a popular street food in Argentina, where Alvarez-Cote was born. Her family moved to Massachusetts when she was 8, first to Jamaica Plain, then to Newton. With a Che! Empanadas eatery in Worcester and a cheerful corner storefront in Newton with several tables, the demand for the pastry has reached a wider audience since the win. “It’s been a whirlwind,” she says. “People Google Argentinian food and we come up.” Baked, not fried, puffed high, lightly bronzed, and artfully crimped, her hand-held pies come with a variety of fillings: the classic ground beef laced with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes; steak cubes with red peppers and olives; shredded chicken, one spicy version with jalapenos and chili peppers, another creamy with bechamel sauce and mozzarella; chorizo with barbecue sauce and one with chili pepper heat. There are also open-faced pastries with a layer of vegetables resembling tartlets, which reflect the empanadas of Spain, Alvarez-Cote says. Some are filled with blue cheese and caramelized onions; others contain eggplant, spinach, and cheese, and one calls to mind a Caprese salad. Since the dough is created without butter, some options are dairy-free, and several are vegan. You can’t go wrong with any. Alvarez-Cote has had several careers, including one as a travel agent, but running eateries to sell the empanadas her father taught her to make has always been a dream, she says, which is fortunate for her customers ($3.50 for one; $20 for a half-dozen; $36 for a dozen). 19 Kelley Sq., Worcester, 781-268-7782, and 795 Washington St., Newtonville, 617-916-0005, cheempanada.com.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND