FOOD

Che! Empanadas for the win

Albie Alvarez-Cote and her family have eateries in Worcester and Newton and have seen the audience for their savory Argentinian pastries grow since the World Cup

By Ann Trieger Kurland Globe Correspondent,Updated January 10, 2023, 17 minutes ago
Argentine empanadas with classic beef, chorizo, and chicken fillings from Che! Empanada, with a location in Worcester and Newton.Che! Empanada

Amid the euphoric celebration outside of a Boston bar after Argentina won soccer’s World Cup, Albie Alvarez-Cote and her family handed out empanadas. “People were crying and hugging me and shouting “This is so great,’” says Alvarez-Cote, who co-owns Che! Empanadas — where the specialty is, well, empanadas. The crimped, half-moon-shaped savory pastry is a popular street food in Argentina, where Alvarez-Cote was born. Her family moved to Massachusetts when she was 8, first to Jamaica Plain, then to Newton. With a Che! Empanadas eatery in Worcester and a cheerful corner storefront in Newton with several tables, the demand for the pastry has reached a wider audience since the win. “It’s been a whirlwind,” she says. “People Google Argentinian food and we come up.” Baked, not fried, puffed high, lightly bronzed, and artfully crimped, her hand-held pies come with a variety of fillings: the classic ground beef laced with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes; steak cubes with red peppers and olives; shredded chicken, one spicy version with jalapenos and chili peppers, another creamy with bechamel sauce and mozzarella; chorizo with barbecue sauce and one with chili pepper heat. There are also open-faced pastries with a layer of vegetables resembling tartlets, which reflect the empanadas of Spain, Alvarez-Cote says. Some are filled with blue cheese and caramelized onions; others contain eggplant, spinach, and cheese, and one calls to mind a Caprese salad. Since the dough is created without butter, some options are dairy-free, and several are vegan. You can’t go wrong with any. Alvarez-Cote has had several careers, including one as a travel agent, but running eateries to sell the empanadas her father taught her to make has always been a dream, she says, which is fortunate for her customers ($3.50 for one; $20 for a half-dozen; $36 for a dozen). 19 Kelley Sq., Worcester, 781-268-7782, and 795 Washington St., Newtonville, 617-916-0005, cheempanada.com.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND

Ann Trieger Kurland can be reached at anntrieger@gmail.com.

