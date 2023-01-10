fb-pixel Skip to main content

Photos of stars arriving on the red carpet at the 80th Golden Globes

By Brittany Bowker Globe Staff,Updated January 10, 2023, 4 minutes ago
Li Jun Li attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards.Amy Sussman/Getty

Celebrities are beginning to arrive on the red carpet at the 80th Golden Globe Awards Tuesday evening, hosted at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The show is being telecast again after a one-year hiatus due to a number of ethical lapses and a lack of diversity among its members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which administers the awards.

Here’s a look at the stars and what they are wearing to the ceremony, which kicks off at 8 p.m. EST. The show will be hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael, and is streamable on NBC.

Monica Barbaro.Jordan Strauss/Invision
Rhea Seehorn.Jordan Strauss/Invision
Liza Koshy.Amy Sussman/Getty
Lindsey Collins.Amy Sussman/Getty
Henry Winkler.Amy Sussman/Getty
US composer Lucia Hwong and Chinese actress Lisa Lu.FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images
Barry Keoghan.Amy Sussman/Getty
Jamie Lee Curtis.Amy Sussman/Getty
Jenny Slate.Amy Sussman/Getty
South Korean film director Park Chan-wook and US filmmaker Rian Johnson.FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images
Sheryl Lee Ralph, left, and Ivy-Victoria Maurice.Jordan Strauss/Invision
Carl Clemons-Hopkins.Amy Sussman/Getty
Heidi Klum.Jon Kopaloff/Getty
Sheryl Lee Ralph.FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images
Matty Matheson.Amy Sussman/Getty
Liza Colón-Zayas.Amy Sussman/Getty
Dean Fleischer Camp.Amy Sussman/Getty
Chloe Flower.Amy Sussman/Getty
Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz.Amy Sussman/Getty
Mark Indelicato.Amy Sussman/Getty
Mario Lopez.FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images
Gigi Paris.Jon Kopaloff/Getty
Tim Burton.Amy Sussman/Getty
William Stanford Davis.Amy Sussman/Getty
Britt Lower.Amy Sussman/Getty



Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @brittbowker and on Instagram @brittbowker.