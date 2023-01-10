Photos of stars arriving on the red carpet at the 80th Golden Globes

Celebrities are beginning to arrive on the red carpet at the 80th Golden Globe Awards Tuesday evening, hosted at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The show is being telecast again after a one-year hiatus due to a number of ethical lapses and a lack of diversity among its members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which administers the awards.

Here’s a look at the stars and what they are wearing to the ceremony, which kicks off at 8 p.m. EST. The show will be hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael, and is streamable on NBC.