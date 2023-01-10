Recipe: Toss shredded Brussels sprouts with a lemony yogurt dressing in this zesty winter salad

Serves 4

Dress shredded Brussels sprouts with a zesty, lemony yogurt dressing in this colorful, crunchy winter salad. Shred the sprouts by hand with a sharp knife (and good knife skills), but the best and fastest method is in a food processor with the slicing, rather than the shredding, disk. The shredded greens are garnished with pomegranate seeds, crumbled goat cheese, and sliced almonds. Gently toast the almonds in a skillet on the stovetop, but watch them carefully as they burn quickly. As for the pomegranate, you can buy the pretty red seeds in small cups, but it's really quite simple to remove them from a whole fruit. It may seem daunting, but just do this: Cut the pomegranate in half (reserve half for another salad). Cut the remaining half in half again. Then, holding a piece cut-side down over a large bowl, take a wooden spoon in the other hand and smack the skin of the fruit. The seeds will separate from the flesh easily. Some cooks do this over a bowl of water, in which case the seeds fall to the bottom, and any stray bits of flesh float to the top and can be skimmed off. Dress the sprouts and garnish with the nuts, juicy seeds, and goat cheese. Serve on its own or top with chicken breast or sliced pork.

DRESSING

Juice of 2 lemons Grated rind of 1 lemon 2 cloves garlic, grated 1 tablespoon whole-grain mustard Salt and pepper, to taste ¼ cup olive oil ¼ cup plain Greek yogurt

1. In a bowl, whisk the lemon juice, lemon rind, garlic, mustard, and a pinch each of salt and pepper.

2. Whisking constantly, slowly stream in the olive oil. Whisk in the yogurt.

SALAD

½ cup sliced almonds 1 pound Brussels sprouts ½ pomegranate, seeds removed or 1/2 cup pomegranate seeds 2 ounces goat cheese, crumbled

1. In a skillet over medium heat, spread the almonds and cook, stirring often, for 5 minutes, or until they start to toast all over. Tip the almonds onto a plate.

2. Remove any soft or discolored outer leaves from the Brussels sprouts and trim the roots. In a food processor fitted with the slicing disk, shred the Brussels sprouts in batches, tipping each batch into a large bowl.

3. Add the dressing to the Brussels sprouts and toss well. Divide the salad among 4 plates. Garnish each with pomegranate seeds, goat cheese, and almonds.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick