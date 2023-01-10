Unlocking Mediterranean secrets on ‘Life of Loi’

Chef Maria Loi exudes charisma. The acclaimed Manhattan restaurateur, author of 36 cookbooks, ambassador for Greek cuisine, is regarded as the Julia Child of Greece. “The same way that Julia wanted to make French cuisine accessible to the home cook, I am committed to doing the same thing for Mediterranean-Greek cuisine,” Loi says in an email. She adds, “People always tell me what I am to olive oil what Julia was to butter.” GBH has launched the 13-part national public television series “The Life of Loi: Mediterranean Secrets.” The show premiered Dec. 31. (Check your local listings for times.) The relatable, engaging Loi takes you on a culinary tour of her native Greece, preparing dishes alongside notable chefs while showing off the region’s stunning scenery. In the first episode, cooking takes place on the rooftop of the historic Hotel Grande Bretagne overlooking the Acropolis. The second episode brings you to cook seafood on a boat moored near Naxos Island in the Aegean Sea. She then takes you back to the kitchen of her Manhattan restaurant, Loi Estiatorio, and recreates a variation of the dish. Loi shares her authentic recipes, which are exciting and easy to prepare, and her passion for the Mediterranean diet, its health benefits, and lifestyle. “My whole approach to cooking is to keep it fun, simple, and the recipes healthy and tasty. And I want to empower viewers by teaching them simple cooking techniques that can be easily applied to all kinds of fresh seasonal ingredients that are accessible in big cities and small towns across the country,” says Loi. “And above all, I want viewers to remember everything in moderation except love, olive oil, and good deeds.” Recipes are available at pbs.org/food/shows/life-of-loi-mediterranean-secrets.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND