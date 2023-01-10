After additional Cliff Walk damage, Newport will expand study

But the city is now planning to look more broadly at the stretch from Webster Street to Narragansett Avenue.

The more recent damage occurred on Dec. 23, the city’s environmental consultant said, about 200 feet north of a collapse in March 2022 that led to a detour on the treasured shoreline path. GZA GeoEnvironmental Inc. described the Dec. 23 incident as an additional “collapse,” but the city administration describes it more like damage, which was nowhere near as extensive as the March incident.

NEWPORT, R.I. – The city is considering expanding the scope of its study of the Newport Cliff Walk after another section was damaged during a recent storm.

“Previously we were looking at, how do we shore up this natural feature that collapsed?” city spokesman Thomas Shevlin said. “Now the question is going to be, how do we take a look at this entire section from Webster to Narragansett and move forward based on both the natural processes that might be taking place that we can’t see, and the intensity of the storms we’ve been seeing?”

Shevlin said the city has not noticed any drop-off in the number of people using the now-detoured Cliff Walk since the March collapse; only a small portion of it is detoured.

The city in April had hired GZA to study the Cliff Walk, including what caused the collapse and what could be done to fix it. The additional work would cost up to $64,500, bringing the total contract to just shy of $219,000. The City Council is expected to vote on it Wednesday.

The city administration had originally requested the broader study from GZA back in November, to expand the potential funding opportunities for a fix — it’s easier to find funding for a bigger project than a smaller one. But the additional damage underscores why the additional study is necessary, Shevlin said.

Nobody was injured in either the extensive collapse in March 2022 or the smaller one in December 2022. The stretch from Webster Street to Narragansett Avenue had already been detoured since the initial collapse. And the December damage did not affect parts of the Cliff Walk that people actually walk on, so nobody would have been on it even if it had been open.

The damage, according to the city, happened as strong and high waves battered the cliff face during the storm just before Christmas. According to the GZA, the storm displaced the material retained by a crescent-shaped granite block seawall just south of Narragansett Avenue, which caused the armored slope to fall.

The infrastructure that was damaged, according to Shevlin, had been put in place after previous damage done by Hurricane Sandy a decade ago. It also caused some soil to wash away.

The incident highlights the power of the pre-Christmas storm; at Fox Point in Providence, waters reached heights not seen since Hurricane Bob in 1991.

According a letter GZA sent to the city in late December 2022, the granite block wall will probably need to be replaced, and a stone rip-rap revetment will be needed to buttress the wall. In the new work that the City Council will consider authorizing Wednesday, GZA will analyze potentially unstable cliff locations between Webster and Narragansett, and develop conceptual design options to stabilize it – probably the same way they’d been planning to stabilize the March 2022 collapse section, either with rock anchors or stone rip-rap revetments.

GZA will also look at potential options for relocating the Cliff Walk path, which might require a stone rip-rap revetment anyway to reduce scour and erosion.

Another section of Newport's famous Cliff Walk was damaged in a December 2022 storm. The area is near where a portion of the walk collapsed in March 2022. The storm displaced the material retained by a crescent-shaped granite block seawall just south of Narragansett Avenue, which caused the armored slope to fall. Courtesy City of Newport

