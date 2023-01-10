Attleboro man, 42, charged with murder and arson in death of 80-year-old woman who died in house fire

Adam Rollins, of Attleboro, charged last week with burglary with assault in the case , is slated for arraignment Tuesday in Attleboro District Court on new charges of murder and arson stemming from Henriques’s death on Nov. 18, according to Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III’s office.

A 42-year-old man is facing arraignment Tuesday on murder and arson charges stemming from the November death of 80-year-old Judith Henriques, who was killed in a house fire at her Attleboro residence.

Quinn’s office said the fire at Henriques’s home at 30 Division St. was reported around 1 a.m. on Nov. 18.

“The origin and cause remain under investigation by the Attleboro Fire Department, Attleboro Police Department, and State Police assigned to the offices of the State Fire Marshal and the Bristol County District Attorney,” said Quinn’s office in a statement. “The deceased was discovered inside the home by firefighters shortly after they extinguished the blaze.”

The statement didn’t detail the evidence that led authorities to charge Rollins with murder. Prosecutors have said previously that Henriques was “the victim of [a] burglary with assault” on the night she was killed. Henriques was pronounced dead at the scene of the blaze.

“I want to express our heartfelt condolences to the victim’s family and loved ones,” Attleboro Fire Chief Scott LaChance said at the time of Henriques’s death. “This is a terrible tragedy for them and the community.”

An obituary for Henriques said she was a lifelong resident of area who had four children and who loved animals. She was predeceased by her husband, William Henriques.

“Married for over 50 years to the love of her life, Judy and Bill had a once in a lifetime relationship,” the obituary said. “Their unconditional love for each other guided them through their lives and in their roles as parents. Together with their children and eventually grandchildren, establishing traditions was important to them.”

Henriques will always be remembered for her “unwavering loyalty to her family, generosity and compassion,” the obituary said. “She had an infectious laugh that could fill a room, and a quiet confidence that guided her family. She led by example, never hesitating to add another plate to the dinner table or offer an empty bedroom to a friend in need.”

