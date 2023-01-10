Boston police arrest man in connection with two rapes

Authorities said Wilson, was arrested on a warrant issued out of Suffolk Superior Court charging him with two counts of rape, one count of assault and battery, and one count of witness intimidation, per the statement.

In a statement, police identified the suspect as Demetrius Wilson, a Boston resident. It wasn’t immediately clear if he’d hired a lawyer.

Boston police on Monday night arrested a 57-year-old man on warrants charging him with raping two victims, authorities said Tuesday.

He was also arrested on a separate warrant issued out of Dorchester Municipal Court charging him with two counts of rape, as well as a third warrant out of Middlesex Superior Court charging him with unarmed robbery, assault and battery, and assault and battery on a person who is disabled or over 60 years old, officials said.

The statement didn’t indicate where or when any of the alleged crimes occurred, but it did credit a special initiative with helping to bring about Wilson’s arrest.

“A Sexual Assault investigation led to the utilization of a Sexual Assault Evidence Collection Kit (SAECK) which assisted detectives in identifying the suspect in connection to these separate incidents and could result in further charges as detectives continue their investigations,” the statement said.

Police urged anyone with information about the case to contact detectives.

“Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1(800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463),” the statement said. “The Boston Police Department will stringently guard and protect the identities of those who wish to help this investigation anonymously.”

Resources are also available for victims, cops said.

“If you are a victim of a sexual assault that has or has not been reported to the police and would feel more comfortable seeking confidential advice from a non-law enforcement agency, the Boston Police Department encourages you to call the Boston Area Rape Crisis Center (BARCC) at 1 (800) 841-8371,” the statement said. “BARCC provides free and confidential counseling, case management, legal, and medical advocacy services to survivors in the greater Boston area.”

It wasn’t immediately clear when Wilson will make his initial court appearance.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.