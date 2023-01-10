Cambridge police probe double shooting that wounded 20-year-old woman and 19-year-old man; victims shot inside car

The shooting happened around 8:18 p.m. in the area of Washington Street near Windsor Street in The Port neighborhood of Cambridge. The car was damaged and a number of casings were recovered from the scene, police said.

The two victims — a 20-year-old woman and 19-year-old man — sustained serious injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

Police in Cambridge are investigating the shooting of a man and woman who were sitting inside a car Monday night.

No arrests had been made as of Tuesday morning, said Jeremy Warnick, a spokesman for the Cambridge Police Department.

Officers responded after receiving a ShotSpotter activation, which was followed by 911 calls, he said.

The shooting did not appear to be random, Warnick said.

“The fact that the victims were struck while inside the vehicle, we believe, strongly indicates that this was not a random shooting,” Warnick said by e-mail.

Police are looking into reports of a vehicle that was seen leaving the area immediately after the shooting, he said.

Anyone with any information related to the shooting can contact Cambridge police at 617-349-3300 or visit www.CambridgePolice.org/tips to submit tips online. Those who wish to provide information anonymously can call the Crime Tip Hotline at 617-349-3370 and leave a message. Anonymous tips can also be sent via the Cambridge Police MyPD mobile app or by texting a message to 847411. Start the text by typing TIP650 and then type your message.

