Cardinal Pell, whose convictions were overturned, dies at 81

“This news comes as a great shock to all of us,” Sydney Catholic Archbishop Anthony Fisher said in a statement on Facebook. “Please pray for the repose of the soul of Cardinal Pell, for comfort and consolation for his family and for all of those who loved him and are grieving him at this time.”

Cardinal Pell suffered fatal heart complications following hip surgery, said Archbishop Peter Comensoli, Cardinal Pell’s successor as archbishop of Melbourne. Cardinal Pell had been in Rome to attend the funeral last week of Pope Benedict XVI.

ROME — Cardinal George Pell, a onetime financial adviser to Pope Francis who spent 404 days in solitary confinement in his native Australia on child sex abuse charges before his convictions were unanimously overturned, died Tuesday in Rome. He was 81.

Cardinal Pell, the former archbishop of Melbourne and Sydney, became the third-highest ranked official in the Vatican after Pope Francis tapped him in 2014 to reform the Vatican’s notoriously opaque finances as the Holy See’s first-ever finance czar.

He spent three years as prefect of the newly created secretariat for the economy, where he tried to impose international budgeting, accounting, and transparency standards.

But Cardinal Pell returned to Australia in 2017 in an attempt to clear his name of child sex charges dating from his time as archbishop.

A Victoria state County Court jury initially convicted him of molesting two 13-year-old choirboys at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in the late 1990s shortly after he had become archbishop of Melbourne. Cardinal Pell served 404 days in solitary confinement before the full-bench of the High Court unanimously overturned his convictions in 2020.

During his time in prison, Cardinal Pell kept a diary documenting everything from his prayers and Scripture readings to his conversations with visiting chaplains and the prison guards. The journal turned into a triptych, “Prison Journal,” the proceeds of which went to pay his substantial legal bills.

In the diary, Cardinal Pell reflected on the nature of suffering, Pope Francis’ papacy, and the humiliations of solitary confinement as he battled to clear his name.

Cardinal Pell and his supporters believed he was scapegoated for all the crimes of the Australian Catholic Church’s botched response to clergy sexual abuse. Victims and critics say he epitomized everything wrong with how the church has dealt with the problem.

“Looking back, I was probably excessively optimistic that I’d get bail,” Cardinal Pell said in a 2021 interview at his home in Rome, crediting his “glass half-full” attitude to his Christian faith.

Even after he was acquitted, Cardinal Pell’s reputation remained tarnished.

Australia’s Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse found that he knew of clergy molesting children in the 1970s and did not take adequate action to address it.

Cardinal Pell later said in a statement he was “surprised” by the commission’s findings. “These views are not supported by evidence,” his statement said.

With his rather brusque, no-nonsense Australian sensibilities, Cardinal Pell clashed frequently with the Vatican’s Italian old guard during the three years he worked to get a handle on the Vatican’s assets and spending. He was vindicated when Vatican prosecutors put 10 people, including his onetime nemesis, on trial in 2021 for a host of alleged financial crimes.

After Cardinal Pell returned to Rome following his release from prison, he had a well-publicized private audience with Francis.

“He acknowledged what I was trying to do,” Cardinal Pell said of the pope during a 2020 interview. “And, you know, I think it’s been sadly vindicated by revelations and developments.”

Francis said as much in a recent interview with Italy’s Mediaset broadcaster, crediting Cardinal Pell with having set the Vatican on the path of financial transparency and lamenting that he was forced to abandon the effort to face the “calumny” of the abuse charges back home.

“It was Pell who laid out how we could go forward. He's a great man and we owe him so much,” Francis said last month.

George Pell was born on June 8, 1941, the eldest of three children to a heavyweight champion boxer and publican also named George Pell, an Anglican. His mother Margaret Lillian (Burke) was from an Irish-Catholic family.

He grew up in the Victorian regional town of Ballarat. At 6 foot, 4 inches tall, he was a talented Australian Rules Footballer. He was offered a professional football contract to play for Richmond but opted for a seminary instead.

While in Melbourne, he set up the Melbourne Response, which was a world-first protocol to investigate complaints of clergy sexual abuse and to compensate victims. However many abuse victims were critical of the system and of compensation payments, saying they were designed more to shield the church from litigation.

A requiem Mass would be celebrated in Rome, but Cardinal Pell was expected to be buried in Sydney.

