City councilors call for police, metal detectors in Boston Public Schools

Murphy is the vice-chair of the council’s education committee; the chair, Julia Mejia, did not sign the letter and did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Boston Public Schools also did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The councilors, Erin Murphy, Michael Flaherty, Frank Baker, and Council President Ed Flynn, published a letter on Friday calling on BPS to add police officers inside schools and “non-invasive technology such as metal detectors” to be reinstated across the district.

Four Boston city councilors are calling for police presence and metal detectors inside Boston Public Schools, after police said a teacher used her body as a shield to protect a student from an attack by three teenage girls last week.

Police were taken out of the district’s schools in the summer of 2021 and replaced with safety specialists without arrest powers, uniforms, or handcuffs. Several middle and high schools already have metal detectors. Charlestown High School brought them back last spring after two students were found with guns. According to district rules, a school campus can use metal detectors if the school community, School Site Council, and head of school collectively decide to use them and the policy is reviewed by the district’s legal department.

The letter was triggered by an incident last Wednesday outside Young Achievers Science and Math Pilot School, where police said a teacher used her body to shield a student from attack. The teacher was kicked while she lay defenseless on the ground, police said, and both the teacher and the student were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. No arrests were reported.

The teacher had been walking the student home because the student was afraid for her safety, the councilors said in their letter.

“Reports like these are very disturbing,” the councilors wrote.

The reported attack follows several high-profile violent incidents that have occurred at BPS schools this year. Last fall, there was a shooting of a student and a stabbing of another student, both allegedly perpetrated by fellow students, at the Jeremiah E. Burke High School. Another shooting occurred in December outside the Joseph Lee K-8 School in Dorchester, leading to the arrests of two teenagers.

The letter also cites data that Murphy recently presented at a council hearing on school safety; according to the district data, there were 440 reported incidents of bullying and 744 incidents of sexual assault last school year, both up significantly from 2018-2019, the last full year before the pandemic.

In their letter, the four councilors also referenced last May’s scathing state report on the district, which included findings that the district did not have an adequate system for responding to parents’ safety concerns. (In a recent MassINC poll, 7 of 10 BPS parents surveyed said they were concerned about their children’s physical safety at school.)

“We understand that there are differing opinions around the role of police officers in our schools, but there should be no question among City and State Education Officials about returning non-invasive technology such as metal detectors, and having police officers present in our schools,” the councilors wrote. “We hope you will agree that we need School Police to be reinstated into our Boston Public School buildings for the safety of our students, our staff and all of our BPS families.”

The report comes as BPS is considering a school safety proposal of its own; last month, the district proposed hiring 18 staffers for a nebulous new position. The job, initially presented as connecting with young people deemed to be involved, or at risk of becoming involved, with gangs and other violence, was reframed following an outcry from juvenile justice advocates to being focused on connecting students with social services and other kinds of help. A group of organizations, including Greater Boston Legal Services, said in a letter to Superintendent Mary Skipper that the district’s plan would “inevitably disproportionately harm students of color.”

Becky Reindel, who leads GBLS’ School to Prison Pipeline Intervention Project, said in a statement that the city councilors’ proposal would do the same.

“We know that when police have a constant presence in our school, students of color, primarily Black and brown students, will feel less safe in school and will be disproportionately excluded from school through school discipline,” Reindel said. “We also know that school police do not make schools safer.”

The district should instead work to improve safety through community-led proposals focused on restorative justice and increased mental health supports, Reindel said.

Police officers were phased out of BPS before the 2021-2022 school year in response to the state’s Police Reform Law, passed in December 2020. The law required all specialty law enforcement workers, including school police, to obtain roughly 350 additional training hours by July 2021 to keep their positions. Rather than retain a school police force, then-superintendent Brenda Cassellius elected to replace officers with school safety specialists, who don’t carry handcuffs or have the power to arrest students.

In the absence of school police, Boston Police, including its School Police unit, is tasked with responding to emergencies at schools in the neighborhoods they patrol.

Flynn thought both school police and Boston police could play “an important role in our schools.”

“Students trusted them,” said Flynn, a former substitute teacher. “And they played an important role and they developed a mentoring relationship at times that was positive for students.”

Globe staffer Danny McDonald contributed to this report.

Christopher Huffaker can be reached at christopher.huffaker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @huffakingit.