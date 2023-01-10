Connecticut man sentenced to prison for cyberstalking, threatening Massachusetts woman

Fain pleaded guilty to one count of cyberstalking and transmitting threats through interstate commerce in August 2022, officials said.

Marshall Nicholas Fain, 32, of New Haven, Conn., was sentenced in US District Court in Boston to 46 months in prison and three years of supervised release, US Attorney Rachael Rollins’s office and the FBI’s Boston Division announced in a statement Tuesday.

A Connecticut man was sentenced Tuesday to prison in federal court in Boston for cyberstalking a Massachusetts woman and threatening to kill her and her family, federal law enforcement officials said.

Fain was in a relationship with the woman for about two years until August 2021, officials said. From September 2021 and through December of that year, Fain “sent the victim multiple private messages through email and social media threatening to kill the victim and members of her family,” according to the statement.

Fain created social media and email accounts, using them to anonymously threaten and harass the woman, officials said.

“Specifically, Fain used anonymous Instagram and Facebook accounts to send the victim messages that said, among other things, ‘I’ll kill you’ and ‘You gonna get yours if it’s the last thing I do.’,” officials said.

Fain also used anonymous e-mail addresses to send her threatening messages that said, among other things, ‘I’m gonna find you and kill you if it’s the last thing I do.’ ‘

In the statement, Rollins emphasized the severity of Fain’s crime.

“Stalking and violently threatening others – whether online or in person – is a serious, federal crime. Thanks to the victim’s strength and immediate action, Mr. Fain is now a convicted felon,” Rollins said. “Although today’s sentence can’t erase the pain and suffering Mr. Fain caused, we hope it brings the victim and her family solace in knowing he has been held accountable and will be removed from our community.”

Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.