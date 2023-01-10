George Santos’ communications director has a Massachusetts connection

She worked for the MassGOP for nearly a year, departing soon after current chair Jim Lyons — who has slammed Baker for not supporting former President Donald Trump — was elected to the top post.

According to nonpartisan research firm Legistorm Naysa Woomer, a the former spokesperson for the Massachusetts Republican Party, comes into the role after nearly four years working for the state Department of Revenue under the administration of former governor Charlie Baker.

George Santos, the freshman New York congressman elected after allegedly violating campaign finance laws and lying about key parts of his biography , has hired a communications director with ties to Massachusetts.

In a recent tweet, Woomer posted a photo of herself posing with the former governor and lieutenant governor on the day of their ceremonial “lone walk” out of the State House and into private life.

“Thank you to both @CharlieBakerMA & @KarynPolito for 8 years of your leadership,” she wrote. “Your commitment to the Commonwealth has raised the bar for future leaders of public service. Being a part of the admin was an honor & I wish you both the best. #mapoli”

Woomer has a bachelor’s degree in political science from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, where she was involved the college’s Republican club and pre-law society, according to her LinkedIn profile.

She did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

According to Legistorm, Santos also hired Rafaello Carone as a legislative assistant. Carone, who runs Liberty & Justice Consulting, worked on former Fitchburg state senator Dean A. Tran’s 2022 congressional campaign, according to federal campaign finance records.

Samantha J. Gross can be reached at samantha.gross@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @samanthajgross.