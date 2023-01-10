Grants available to help Hopkinton small businesses

Hopkinton is offering some financial relief to local small businesses that sustained adverse impacts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The town announced it will distribute $100,000 in grants to support the economic recovery of small businesses. Grant awards will be $5,000 and can be used for such purposes as to cover expenses for payroll, rent, mortgage interest, utilities, inventory, COVID-19 supplies, and personal protective equipment.

To be eligible, applicants must have 25 or fewer employees and have their primary place of business in Hopkinton, among other criteria. Applications can be submitted to the town manager’s office by Jan. 19.