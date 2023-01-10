fb-pixel Skip to main content
Hopkinton

Grants available to help Hopkinton small businesses

By John Laidler Globe Correspondent,Updated January 10, 2023, 58 minutes ago

Hopkinton is offering some financial relief to local small businesses that sustained adverse impacts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The town announced it will distribute $100,000 in grants to support the economic recovery of small businesses. Grant awards will be $5,000 and can be used for such purposes as to cover expenses for payroll, rent, mortgage interest, utilities, inventory, COVID-19 supplies, and personal protective equipment.

To be eligible, applicants must have 25 or fewer employees and have their primary place of business in Hopkinton, among other criteria. Applications can be submitted to the town manager’s office by Jan. 19.

“Small, local businesses are a valuable part of our community and faced many unprecedented hardships due to the pandemic,” Town Manager Norman Khumalo said. “We are pleased to be able to offer this funding to provide stability to Hopkinton’s small businesses as they continue to recover from the pandemic’s impacts.”

For more information or to apply, go to hopkintonma.gov.

John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.

