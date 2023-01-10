Greenbelt hosting free environmental series

Area residents can learn more about several environmental topics at a series of free events presented by Essex County Greenbelt.
The land conservation organization is holding its annual free film and lecture series. This year’s series is titled “Systems and Ecosystems: We Are All Connected,” and includes virtual and in-person events.
It kicks off Jan. 18 from 6 to 7 p.m. with an interactive Zoom talk by noted naturalist Tom Wessels. The author of “Reading the Forested Landscape: A Natural History of New England” and other ecological field guides, Wessels will interpret participants’ photos of the local terrain.
On Feb. 8, Greenbelt presents a showing of the film, “Cooked: Survival by Zip Code,” a 2018 documentary about the 1995 Chicago heat wave that resulted in more than 700 deaths over a five-day period. A discussion led by Salem State professor Marcos Luna will be held about how class, race, and zip code help determine one’s chances of survival during a disaster.
The 6 p.m. in-person event will be held at the Lynn Museum/LynnArts, 590 Washington St. For more information on all four events and to register, go to ecga.org/events.
