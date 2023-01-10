Greenbelt hosting free environmental series

Area residents can learn more about several environmental topics at a series of free events presented by Essex County Greenbelt.

The land conservation organization is holding its annual free film and lecture series. This year’s series is titled “Systems and Ecosystems: We Are All Connected,” and includes virtual and in-person events.

It kicks off Jan. 18 from 6 to 7 p.m. with an interactive Zoom talk by noted naturalist Tom Wessels. The author of “Reading the Forested Landscape: A Natural History of New England” and other ecological field guides, Wessels will interpret participants’ photos of the local terrain.