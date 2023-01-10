Ana Walshe investigators recover ‘a number of items’ during dumpster searches, DA’s office says

Authorities searched dumpsters in Swampscott near the home of the mother of Brian Walshe , and at the Peabody facility operated by Republic Services. The items will now undergo forensic testing to determine the significance they have for the ongoing investigation into the disappearance of the Cohasset mother of three, Morrissey’s office said Tuesday.

Ana Walshe was last seen by a friend early in the morning of New Year’s Day. Her husband, Brian Walshe, is currently jailed on $500,000 cash bail for allegedly misleading Cohasset and State police who have been searching for the 39-year-old real estate executive since she was reported missing by co-workers, not her husband, on Jan. 4.

The couple has three children, all under the age of 6.

On Monday, Brian Walshe pleaded not guilty in Quincy District Court to a single count of misleading police while law enforcement traveled to a Swampscott condo development where his mother, Diana Walshe, lives. Officers draped crime scene tape across a dumpster there and also went to Peabody and the Republic Services facility. Morrissey’s office, which is overseeing the investigation, said in a statement Tuesday, the efforts had some success.

“Search activity conducted north of Boston yesterday resulted in a number of items being collected which will now be subject to processing and testing to determine if they are of evidentiary value to this investigation,” Morrissey spokesman David Traub wrote in an e-mail. “No detail on those items will be disclosed at this time.”

Police remain at the couple’s rented home on Chief Justice Cushing Highway in Cohasset on Tuesday where they have been since Sunday, Traub wrote.

In court, prosecutors have said they discovered blood and a damaged knife with blood on it in the basement.

No new charges have been filed against Brian Walshe as a result of the findings, Traub wrote. “There is no anticipated change or adjustment of the charges in place in this matter at this time,” he wrote.

Since last week, police have searched wooded areas near the family’s home in Cohasset, and the grounds of the property.

“There are no anticipated searches of public areas today, but that may change should the work of detectives develop additional areas of potential investigation,” Traub wrote.

He referred questions about the couple’s three children to the Department of Children and Families, which has not responded to Globe request.

Brian Walshe, 47, is being held on $500,000 cash bail imposed in Quincy District Court.

Brian Walshe is awaiting sentencing in US District Court in Boston for scamming a Los Angeles art collector who paid $80,000 for two Andy Warhol paintings that were later determined to be fake.

According to law enforcement, Brian Walshe has provided changing and allegedly false accounts of his interactions with his wife dating back to the early morning hours of New Year’s Day when he claimed Ana Walshe told him she had to fly to Washington, D.C., that morning for a work emergency, according to a police report.

Walshe said his wife usually took a rideshare or taxi to get to Logan Airport, but Norfolk First Assistant District Attorney Lynn M. Beland said in court there are no records that Ana Walshe hired a rideshare service or flew out of Logan that day. Walshe had a ticket for a Jan. 3 flight to Washington, D.C., but never took that flight, Beland said.

Beland said Brian Walshe told investigators that on New Year’s Day, he left home around 3 p.m. to visit his mother in Swampscott but lost his way, according to a police report. He said he went shopping at Whole Foods and CVS in Swampscott, but authorities say they found no evidence he was at either store.

“Walshe was not observed on video from Whole Foods or CVS in the time frame that he stated he was there,” the police report stated. In court, Beland said he could not provide any receipts from the stores.

“It is also important to note this is day one of Ana being missing,” she said.

On Jan. 2, Brian Walshe told investigators, he only left his house to take one of his sons to get some ice cream, authorities said. But investigators learned Brian Walshe went to the Home Depot in Rockland and purchased $450 in cleaning supplies, including mops, buckets, tarps, tape, and drop cloths, Beland said. Video from the store showed Walshe wearing a black surgical mask and blue gloves and paying in cash, police said in the report.

Beland, a former homicide prosecutor in Suffolk County, said the fact that Ana Walshe was not reported missing until Jan. 4 gave her husband “time to clean up, to dispose of evidence.” Ana Walshe’s cellphone pinged at the Cohasset address on Jan. 1 and Jan. 2, but has since gone quiet.

Walshe’s defense lawyer, Tracy A. Miner, said in court her client has been “incredibly cooperative” and asked him to reject the high bail request, noting he is charged only with misleading police.

“He is not charged with murder,” she said. Coven set bail at $500,000; Walshe is due back in court on Feb 9.

Brian Walshe was allowed to remain free on the federal charges after his mother, Diana, posted $75,000 in cash toward his bond in that case, according to court records. She also wrote a letter to the judge in his federal case, asking that her son remain at home while awaiting trial. She also indicated tension between her and Ana Walshe.

Authorities have said they do not see a connection between the Warhol case and his wife’s disappearance.

Walshe was arrested on Sunday after police spent the entire day inside his home, at 516 Chief Justice Cushing Highway in Cohasset. As darkness fell Sunday evening, an investigator carried a large plastic container from the house.

Over the weekend, investigators completed a two-day ground search of a wooded area near the family’s home.

A two-alarm fire broke out Friday afternoon at a property formerly owned by Ana Walshe in Cohasset, but authorities said it was not suspicious. The fire at 725 Jerusalem Road originated in an area of damaged piping connected to a natural gas fireplace insert, officials said.

Ana Walshe bought the Jerusalem Road home for $800,000 in 2020 and sold it for $1.385 million in March 2022, according to officials and state records.

That same month, Ana accepted a position with the real estate firm of Tishman Speyer. The position, which came with a large salary increase and health care benefits for her family, requires her to work in Washington, D.C. for much of the time, according to a memo filed in Brian Walshe’s federal case.

Ana Walshe sold her Cohasset home on Jerusalem Road and purchased a home in Washington D.C., with proceeds from the sale and bank mortgage, according to the memo, which was filed by prosecutor Timothy E. Moran in June.

This is a developing story and will be updated.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.