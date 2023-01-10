Globe audio producer Jesse Remedios sits down with reporter Dugan Arnett to discuss how the Globe team uncovered Brian Walshe’s complicated past and history of deception.

As police continue to investigate the disappearance of Ana Walshe, a 39-year-old Cohasset woman, more details are emerging about her husband, Brian Walshe , 47, who was charged on Jan. 9 with misleading investigators.

Transcript:

Jesse Remedios: It’s Tuesday, January 10.

I’m Jesse Remedios. A mother of three, missing since New Year’s Day.

Police officer: We’re looking for the public’s help and the media’s help in locating Ana Walshe.

Jesse Remedios: Police hunting for evidence across the region.

News clip: Now this is an investigation. It’s playing out across the Bay State.

Jesse Remedios: And now, a husband in handcuffs, accused of impeding the investigation.

Prosecutor: The defendant is charged under the intimidation; that being misleading the police.

Jesse Remedios: Today we hear from Globe reporter Dugan Arnett about how he uncovered new details of Brian Walshe’s checkered past.

Dugan Arnett: He has a long track record of dishonesty. I think a lot of people that have crossed paths with him would call him a con artist.

Jesse Remedios: But first, here’s what you need to know. Ana Walshe was last seen by a family member around 4 a.m. on Jan. 1. That day, the 39-year-old Cohasset resident and mother of three was supposed to take a rideshare to Logan Airport for a flight to Washington DC for work. She never made it.

On Wednesday, Jan. 4, Walshe’s co-workers in DC reported her missing. Two days later, on Friday, Jan. 6, Cohasset police announced a missing person search. Investigators then executed a search warrant at the Walshe home, where they reported finding blood in the basement and a damaged knife that also contained blood. Later that day, Brian Walshe, Ana’s husband, was taken into custody after investigators allegedly found discrepancies in his story.

Yes. So he’s 47 years old. Massachusetts raised. He currently lives in Cohasset on the South Shore, a pretty Tony suburb, with his wife, Ana, and their three young sons. By all accounts, he lived a pretty privileged life, grew up attending boarding schools and some pretty elite universities. His dad was a neurologist. But what’s also pretty clear is that he has a long track record of dishonesty. I think a lot of people that have crossed paths with him would call him a con artist. At the moment, he’s awaiting sentencing in federal court for his role in a scam involving a couple of fake Andy Warhol paintings. There’s also been, separately a dispute over the estate of his late father. It’s kind of all over the place.

Jesse Remedios: How did you find this information?

Dugan Arnett: So as this case has developed, we’ve had a pretty aggressive approach in the newsroom to finding information. There’s been a number of reporters who’ve handled everything from from reaching out to relatives and friends of the family, to people who’ve just sort of dived into court records and that sort of thing. The good thing about, you know, I guess the good thing about this case is that that, you know, from our standpoint is that Walshe has been in some legal trouble before and that means there was a lot of personal information in some of the court records, and that’s been a big source of information for us. We’ve also been able to track down some friends of the family and people who knew either Ana or Brian, I think some of the people that talked to us did so basically out of a concern for Ana’s well-being. And that was the you know, the big reason they decided to talk. And they, you know, like many readers, I think, want to know what happened. They are hoping, I think, against hope that this will have some sort of a happy ending. And I think by agreeing to talk to us, that will somehow eventually lead to two answers.

Jesse Remedios: So where does the investigation go from here? What can we expect over the next couple of days?

Dugan Arnett: So Ana Walsh is still missing. Police are still searching for on Tuesday, authorities from the local district attorney’s office announced that they conducted searches of several Dumpsters north of Boston and had recovered multiple items, including near the Swampscott, home of Brian Walshe’s mother. You know, those things all have to undergo forensic testing. Brian Walshe at this at this point is jailed but has pleaded not guilty to misleading investigators. He’s currently being held on $500,000 cash bail. Again, you know, it’s important to note, I think, that at this point he hasn’t been charged with anything besides misleading investigators.

Jesse Remedios can be reached at jesse.remedios@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JCRemedios.