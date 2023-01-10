Lynn is revamping city and school websites

Lynn recently began a comprehensive overhaul of its city and school websites.

The redesign process, expected to be completed in July, will include a survey of community members on how the two municipal websites — lynnma.gov and lynnschools.org — can better serve.

“The website is a primary vehicle for the city to communicate with residents, businesses, and visitors,” Mayor Jared C. Nicholson said. “Our goal is to create a more informative, user-friendly platform to facilitate that communication.”