Lynn is revamping city and school websites

Lynn recently began a comprehensive overhaul of its city and school websites.
The redesign process, expected to be completed in July, will include a survey of community members on how the two municipal websites — lynnma.gov and lynnschools.org — can better serve.
“The website is a primary vehicle for the city to communicate with residents, businesses, and visitors,” Mayor Jared C. Nicholson said. “Our goal is to create a more informative, user-friendly platform to facilitate that communication.”
The city contracted with Itrado, a company that has experience in designing municipal websites, to carry out the project in collaboration with a city committee that was established last October. The firm currently provides community notification services to the city’s school department.
Lynn is using $200,000 of the funds it was allocated through the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act to cover the cost of the redesign.
