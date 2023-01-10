Mad River Glen ski resort in Vermont suspends operations for lack of snow

Mad River Glen, a cooperative resort where skiers can buy ownership shares, previously suspended operations this season between Jan. 2 and Jan. 6, also due to insufficient snow.

The resort plans to reopen the Practice Slope and Callie’s Corner — novice trails maintained with manmade snow — on Wednesday, according to the resort’s website . However, Mad River Glen will suspend all operations again Jan. 17 if snowfall doesn’t improve, said Matt Lillard, the resort’s general manager, in a phone interview with the Globe.

Mad River Glen, a major Vermont ski resort known for its challenging and diverse trails, suspended operations Sunday due to a lack of snow.

“This will be the longest stretch of time where we’ve had to [suspend operations] during the week in the past couple of years,” Lillard said.

The resort, located in Waitsfield, Vt., could receive a mix of snow and rain Thursday through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service, but time will tell if it’ll be enough to get the lifts up and running.

To resume operations, Lillard is hoping the upcoming storm will bring least 6 inches of snow if the texture is wet and sleet-like, he said, and 10-12 inches if it’s light and powdery.

“We can’t have too much snow,” he said. “In an ideal world, it would always snow.”

Though Mad River Glen’s recent closures aren’t “crushing losses,” Lillard said, there are worries about the fate of the cooperative resort if these snow-less weather patterns persist. Operation suspensions mean the resort’s staff is out of work, he said, and he wants to do everything he can to ensure staffers can make ends meet.

“Mad River Glen is known for being very aggressive for opening terrain. We’ll open on conditions when a lot of other mountains wouldn’t,” Lillard said. “But if this pattern continues, we will have to start taking more drastic measures and look at broader layoffs and furloughs.”

Though the recent closures at Mad River Glen are discouraging, it isn’t the worst the resort has endured, Lillard said. The 2015-2016 winter was painfully green, forcing the resort to completely close down for the season, according to a previous Globe report.

Though the ski area plans to reopen beginner lifts Wednesday through Monday, Jan. 16, visitors can keep up to date about conditions on the ski area’s website, which provides timely and frequent updates about snowfall, openings, and closures.

Lillard remains optimistic, he said. Mad River Glen had an uncharacteristically profitable December, he said, with herds of skiers bustling about the resort during the holiday season. With that recent success in mind, he’s holding onto hope that this year’s season can have a comeback.

“It’s still very early. Some of the best snow periods are generally February and early March,” Lillard said. “There’s still plenty of time to turn it around.”









